    SFIN   RU000A0JVW89

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SFI

(SFIN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-26
501.00 RUB   +1.05%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SFI : Europlan Leasing Company rounds off its performance under IFRS in Q1 2022
PU
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SFI : SFI Investment Holding sells treasury shares to Weridge Investments Limited
PU
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SFI : RussNeft increased net profit by 2.9 times to 17.95 billion rubles in 1st quarter of 2022
PU
Public Joint Stock "SFI : Europlan Leasing Company rounds off its performance under IFRS in Q1 2022

05/30/2022 | 03:56am EDT
The leasing portfolio of Europlan PJSC, a 100% subsidiary of SFI Investment Holding (MOEX: SFIN), experienced a 3% growth in Q1 2022, reaching RUB 148.3 bln.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's operating income exceeded RUB 5.3 bln, a 44.4% increase over the same period in 2021.

The capital at the end of Q1 amounted to RUB 28.9 bln, while return on equity (RoAE) reached 39.2% and return on assets (RoAA),6.4%.

During Q1 2022, Europlan quickly responded to the changing needs of the car leasing market, the company said, offering its customers a number of leasing products that are highly relevant considering the new state of the world. A wide network of branches and a presence in all sales and supply channels allowed Europlan not only to purchase vehicles required by its customers but also to attract new car brands. The company continues to offer discounts, special offers, and promotions that make it easier to purchase vehicles.



Disclaimer

Safmar Finansovye Investitsii PAO published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 24 649 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2 611
Free-Float 25,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avet Vladimirovich Mirakyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman
Janusz Aleksander Lella Independent Director
Said Mikhaylovich Gutseriev Non-Executive Director
Yevgeniya Zavalishina Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SFI-4.72%365
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.05%59 130
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.23%27 332
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-11.45%13 573
HAL TRUST-8.37%12 410
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-10.30%11 298