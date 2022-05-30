Public Joint Stock "SFI : Europlan Leasing Company rounds off its performance under IFRS in Q1 2022

The leasing portfolio of Europlan PJSC, a 100% subsidiary of SFI Investment Holding (MOEX: SFIN), experienced a 3% growth in Q1 2022, reaching RUB 148.3 bln.



As of March 31, 2022, the company's operating income exceeded RUB 5.3 bln, a 44.4% increase over the same period in 2021.

The capital at the end of Q1 amounted to RUB 28.9 bln, while return on equity (RoAE) reached 39.2% and return on assets (RoAA),6.4%.

During Q1 2022, Europlan quickly responded to the changing needs of the car leasing market, the company said, offering its customers a number of leasing products that are highly relevant considering the new state of the world. A wide network of branches and a presence in all sales and supply channels allowed Europlan not only to purchase vehicles required by its customers but also to attract new car brands. The company continues to offer discounts, special offers, and promotions that make it easier to purchase vehicles.