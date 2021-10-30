Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden to push G20 energy producers to boost capacity, ease price pressures

10/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday will urge major G20 energy producers with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery, a senior administration official said ahead of a summit bringing together leaders of the world's largest economies.

Biden and other Group of 20 leaders are slated to discuss efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and agree on a new task force to improve coordination and planning to prevent the next one. They also expect to endorse an agreement backed by more than 130 countries to establish a new global minimum tax.

But members are divided on other issues. With oil and gas prices surging, some energy-producing countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia have not boosted output enough to satisfy countries that are largely consumers of energy and worry about energy shortages and inflation.

Biden's top advisers have voiced concerns about energy suppliers not boosting production enough to meet surging demand.

Rocketing natural gas prices, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, have been fuelled by low inventories and surging demand as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised similar issues https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-worried-energy-supply-not-meeting-demand-top-biden-adviser-says-2021-10-07 during a visit to Brussels this month, singling out Russia for its "history of using energy as a tool of coercion, as a political weapon."

Russia, a major natural gas supplier to Europe, and its energy giant Gazprom are being urged to do more to ease prices in the spot market.

"It's a delicate time in the global economy, and what's important is that global energy supplies keep up with global energy demand," the senior administration official said.

"There are major energy producers that have spare capacity, and we're encouraging them to use to ensure a stronger, more sustainable recovery across the world," the official said, without naming any specific countries.

The official said G20 leaders would not specifically target the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes Saudi Arabia, or set any targets for energy production.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit in person, but is expected to participate virtually.

Comments from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier this month sparked fresh tensions over the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline, which Washington has long opposed and which is now awaiting clearance from a German regulator.

Novak said clearing the pipeline could help ease shortfalls, sparking concerns that Russia has failed to boost its production of gas - now delivered via land-based pipelines - precisely to put pressure on Europe to approve Nord Stream 2.

During their talks on the economy, G20 leaders will also back an agreement reached by more than 130 countries on a global minimum corporate tax of 15% that will reshape the world economy and could result in some $60 billion in additional tax revenues per year for the United States alone, the official said. "The deal is a testament to American diplomacy and leadership," the official said, noting that Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had worked hard to secure the agreement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
03:22aBiden to push G20 energy producers to boost capacity, ease price pressures
RE
10/29Macron says stability needed on energy prices to avoid supply breakdown-FT
RE
10/29Gazprom and Moldovagaz extend contract for Russian gas supplies to Moldova for five yea..
PU
10/29Gazprom undertaking 1.5-fold expansion of mobile compressor station fleet for gas conse..
PU
10/29Eni, Gazprom Settle Dispute Over Natural Gas Supply Contracts, Revise Deals
MT
10/29Gazprom reaches set level of working gas inventories in Russian storages
PU
10/29Gazprom and SOCAR hold working meeting
PU
10/29Gazprom aiming to expand liquefied natural gas production for foreign and domestic mark..
AQ
10/28Alexey Miller and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu continue negotiations on..
PU
10/28Gazprom's production increase to cover about one-third of global gas consumption growth..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 B - -
Net income 2021 31 264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 009 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
Yield 2021 12,8%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 5,80 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.53%116 639
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.86%2 011 564
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%177 673
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.67%148 724
TOTALENERGIES SE22.86%132 410
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY57.98%84 643