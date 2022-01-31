EU says Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline on hold for compliance review

KYIV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President
Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday the Russia-designed Nord
Stream 2 gas pipeline has been put on hold and the Commission is
looking into the project's compliance with Europe's energy
policy.
Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is
designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the
amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing
traditional transit nation Ukraine.
Russia's commodity exports have been under scrutiny against
the backdrop of the Russian buildup of troops near Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-uk-ready-punish-putin-associates-if-russia-invades-ukraine-2022-01-31
as Moscow seeks to stop NATO expansion. Russia rebuffs
accusations it plans to attack Ukraine, saying it can move
troops on its territory as it sees fit.
"Clearly there is certain action from Russian side that
triggered the European Commission's investigation whether
Gazprom is in this situation acting in line with market
principles.... Unfortunately, this problem of weaponisation of
gas flows is not new," Dombrovskis said.
He also said the European Union will do everything so Russia
would not have a possibility to use natural gas as a weapon.
Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from
Russian to Germany, was completed in September but is awaiting
clearance from regulators in Germany and the EU.
Germany's Federal Network Agency https://www.reuters.com/article/nordstream-gas-germany-idAFL1N2U61T2
- which regulates the country's electricity, gas,
telecommunications, post and railway sectors - in November
suspended a process to certify the pipeline, saying the operator
should register a legal entity in Germany.
Dombrovskis also said the European Commission plans to
approve a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) aid package to Ukraine
on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)