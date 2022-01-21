Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/20
318.1 RUB   +0.40%
08:31aEastward Yamal gas flows decline from Germany to Poland
RE
05:29aWhy Russian exports drive European gas prices
RE
04:03aGerman government should have more say over gas reserves, minister says
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastward Yamal gas flows decline from Germany to Poland

01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW/WARSAW (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, declined on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The pipeline link between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices. [NG/GB]

The pipeline usually accounts for about one-sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

The reverse flows seen on Friday were slightly above 11.7 million kWh/h, down from 13.1 million kWh/h for the past 24 hours, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed, and are expected to stay at this level until the early hours of Saturday.

Russia ships gas atop contractual volumes when it sees requests, the state gas firm Gazprom has said, and Germany, its biggest customer, is supplied via a number of routes, including the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Poland used a reverse gas flow from Germany "all the time but it used to be virtual," or when Poland was just taking gas from the westbound flows and which on paper it re-imports from Germany, a market source said.

The source added that physical reverse started when Russia cut its deliveries to the west to the long-term contracts only, without additional volumes.

"With no additional volumes Polish buyers cannot use virtual reverse anymore... The demand from Polish buyers for German gas is continuous due to lower prices," the source said.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract rose by 6% on Friday to 81 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), largely inline with the contract for next day delivery.

Not only volumes atop of the long-term deals but also some of Gazprom's regular contracts are tied to spot prices after Russia adjusted its pricing some time ago on request from its top western buyers - something Russian President Vladimir Putin has said now is backfiring on European consumers.

And if ten years ago the bulk of Russian gas contracts were linked to oil prices with a six to nine month lag, now some 80% of Gazprom's deals are tied to short and longer-term gas hub prices, according to Bank of America.

"Given the path of the gas pricing last year, Gazprom's contracts are now reflecting peak European gas prices in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022," said Karen Kostanian, head of BofA's analytical department in Russia.

European benchmark gas prices hit a previous record of 155 euros per MWh on Oct. 6, only to climb to a peak of 184.95 euros per MWh on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flows.

Europe's gas storage levels are below the five-year average, as economics for buyers encourage withdrawals of gas from stocks rather than paying higher prices for Russian supply, analysts say.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)

By Katya Golubkova and Anna Koper


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.49% 45.75 Delayed Quote.2.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 87.31 Delayed Quote.12.54%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 0.40% 318.1 End-of-day quote.-7.34%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 2.01% 510 End-of-day quote.-6.39%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.37% 708.5995 Delayed Quote.1.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.44% 76.44091 Delayed Quote.1.62%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.59% 13.40445 Delayed Quote.0.74%
WTI 0.48% 84.557 Delayed Quote.12.73%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
08:31aEastward Yamal gas flows decline from Germany to Poland
RE
05:29aWhy Russian exports drive European gas prices
RE
04:03aGerman government should have more say over gas reserves, minister says
RE
02:22aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
02:22aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
01:56aYamal gas pipeline's eastward flows from Germany to Poland decline
RE
01/20Yamal gas pipeline's eastward flows from Germany to Poland increase
RE
01/19Fitch Keeps Russian Power Firm Mosenergo's Rating Over Strong Business Profile
MT
01/19Moldova Agrees To Prepay Full Gas Bill For January To Gazprom
MT
01/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 152..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,93x
Yield 2021 15,4%
Capitalization 98 274 M 98 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-7.34%98 596
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.93%1 963 501
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.60%191 391
TOTALENERGIES SE13.56%149 806
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%148 594
EQUINOR ASA6.93%92 944