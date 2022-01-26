Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline further

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland
via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas
westward into Europe, fell on Wednesday morning, data from
German network operator Gascade showed.
The pipeline, which usually accounts for about a sixth of
Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey, has been
operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure
on European gas prices.
Eastbound flows on Wednesday were at 9.1 million kWh/h, down
around the 9.7 million kWh/h over the previous 24 hours, data
from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border
showed. Flows are expected to remain broadly at this level until
the early hours of Thursday.
European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record high 184.95
euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system
reversed flow.
Those high prices have discouraged buying spot volumes from
Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where
storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.
Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via
the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian
gas deliveries to Europe, rose to their highest this year.
Nominations rose to 605,132 MWh for Wednesday, though that
was still well below levels seen in December.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by
Robert Muller in Prague; editing by Jason Neely)