Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline further

01/26/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas westward into Europe, fell on Wednesday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The pipeline, which usually accounts for about a sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey, has been operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

Eastbound flows on Wednesday were at 9.1 million kWh/h, down around the 9.7 million kWh/h over the previous 24 hours, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed. Flows are expected to remain broadly at this level until the early hours of Thursday.

European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record high 184.95 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flow.

Those high prices have discouraged buying spot volumes from Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.

Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe, rose to their highest this year.

Nominations rose to 605,132 MWh for Wednesday, though that was still well below levels seen in December. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 0.54% 294.34 End-of-day quote.-14.26%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.29% 13.4937 Delayed Quote.0.87%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
02:18aEastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline further
RE
01/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Feasibility study completed for Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline pro..
PU
01/25Senate Introduces "Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act Of 2022"
AQ
01/25Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline
RE
01/25Gas prices soar amid fears of supply shortages and geopolitical tensions
AQ
01/24Gazprom Warns of Record Low Gas Reserves in Europe, Ukraine Facilities
MT
01/24Explainer-Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline's long await for approval
RE
01/24Gazprom Says Gas Reserves at Europe, Ukraine's UGS Facilities Are at an All-Time Low
DJ
01/24Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland rise
RE
01/23Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland remain steady
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,63x
Yield 2021 17,2%
Capitalization 88 240 M 87 958 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,73 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-14.26%87 958
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.23%1 934 247
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.48%179 102
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.53%146 196
TOTALENERGIES SE7.36%141 313
EQUINOR ASA4.71%88 254