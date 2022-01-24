Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland rise

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland
via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas
west into Europe, have risen from the weekend, data from German
network operator Gascade showed on Monday.
The pipeline link between Poland and Germany has been
operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure
on European gas prices.
The pipeline usually accounts for about a sixth of Russia's
annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.
The reverse flows on Monday morning were at 12.3 million
kWh/h, above the 11.4 million kWh/h over the weekend, data from
the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.
Flows are expected to remain at this level until the early hours
of Tuesday.
European benchmark gas prices hit a record of 155 euros per
megawatt hour (MWh) on Oct. 6, only to climb to a fresh peak of
184.95 euros on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flows.
Europe's gas storage levels are below the five-year average,
with the economics for buyers encouraging withdrawals of gas
from stocks rather than paying higher prices for Russian supply,
analysts say.
Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to
Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major
route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 287,307 MWh on Monday.
That level was in line with nominations so far in January
but down sharply from December levels and 60% below a year ago.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova
Editing by David Goodman
)