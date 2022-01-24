Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/21
313.47 RUB   -1.46%
02:11aEastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland rise
RE
01/23Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland remain steady
RE
01/21Eastward Yamal gas flows decline from Germany to Poland
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland rise

01/24/2022 | 02:11am EST
MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, have risen from the weekend, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Monday.

The pipeline link between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

The pipeline usually accounts for about a sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

The reverse flows on Monday morning were at 12.3 million kWh/h, above the 11.4 million kWh/h over the weekend, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed. Flows are expected to remain at this level until the early hours of Tuesday.

European benchmark gas prices hit a record of 155 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Oct. 6, only to climb to a fresh peak of 184.95 euros on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flows.

Europe's gas storage levels are below the five-year average, with the economics for buyers encouraging withdrawals of gas from stocks rather than paying higher prices for Russian supply, analysts say.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 287,307 MWh on Monday.

That level was in line with nominations so far in January but down sharply from December levels and 60% below a year ago. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -1.46% 313.47 End-of-day quote.-8.68%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 13.4243 Delayed Quote.0.87%
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,85x
Yield 2021 15,8%
Capitalization 95 635 M 95 988 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-8.68%95 988
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.96%1 963 606
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.94%186 917
TOTALENERGIES SE11.18%146 706
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.39%142 630
EQUINOR ASA4.77%89 885