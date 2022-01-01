Eastward gas supplies jump via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that
usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel
to Poland for the 12th straight day on Saturday at elevated
levels, data from German network operator Gascade shows.
Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish
border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more
than 5.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Saturday morning, the
data shows, up from around 1.2 million kWh/h in the previous 24
hours.
The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to
Europe.
At the same time, requests for westward flows through the
pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow station emerged on Friday
for Jan. 1 at 8.3 million kWh/h and now stand at more than 6
million kWh/h.
Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom
has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via
the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Saturday.
The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of gas transit capacity
via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for January in a last-month
auction.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany
was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than
relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal,
and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.
The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's
remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for
comment.
Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European
buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry
sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse
in direction of flows through the pipeline.
