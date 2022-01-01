Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastward gas supplies jump via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

01/01/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel to Poland for the 12th straight day on Saturday at elevated levels, data from German network operator Gascade shows.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more than 5.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Saturday morning, the data shows, up from around 1.2 million kWh/h in the previous 24 hours.

The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe.

At the same time, requests for westward flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow station emerged on Friday for Jan. 1 at 8.3 million kWh/h and now stand at more than 6 million kWh/h.

Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Saturday.

The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for January in a last-month auction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through the pipeline. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
2021Gas flows east via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline
RE
2021Analysis-Hoping for cheaper gas to come, Europe reverses Russian link to tap storage
RE
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Janu..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Janu..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 49.9 KB)
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 54.7 KB)
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 54.6 KB)
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Report by Alexey Miller at Russian President Vladimir Putin's..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 109 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM0.00%108 165
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 905 978
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC32.04%155 970
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%133 904
TOTALENERGIES SE27.20%132 621
EQUINOR ASA62.75%86 438