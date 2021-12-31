Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gas flows east via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

12/31/2021
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for an eleventh day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade shows.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more than 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Friday morning, the data shows, broadly unchanged for the past 24 hours.

The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Auction results also showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through the pipeline.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Friday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, rose to 953,087 megawatt hours (MWh) from Thursday's 891,692, marking the fourth day of growth in a row and reaching the level seen in December 1-20 period.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 1.21% 343.28 End-of-day quote.61.40%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 1.08% 544.8 End-of-day quote.71.89%
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 3.91% 0.9867 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.40%108 560
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 905 978
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC32.04%155 970
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED44.58%133 904
TOTALENERGIES SE27.20%132 621
EQUINOR ASA62.75%86 438