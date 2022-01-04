Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline jump

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Natural gas supplies via the
Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into
Europe, jumped on Tuesday in direction of Poland from Germany,
data from German network operator Gascade showed.
The gas was flowing in a reverse mode, from Germany to
Poland, for a 15th straight day.
Eastbound volumes hit almost 9.9 million kilowatt hours
(kWh/h) at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish
border on Tuesday morning, the data showed, up from 5.8 million
kWh/h previously.
The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal
annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas
transit capacity for export via the pipeline for Tuesday,
auction results showed.
The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of transit capacity via
the pipeline for January at an auction last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that
Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather
than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the
reversal of flows along the Yamal pipeline, and rocketing
prices, on German gas importers.
Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to
Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major
route for Russian gas to Europe, also remained lower on Tuesday.
Nominations stood at 285,288 megawatt hours (MWh), a touch
above Monday's levels which were the lowest since last February
but well below levels of over 900,000 seen in early December,
data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Louise Heavens)