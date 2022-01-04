Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/03
350.9 RUB   +2.22%
02:26aGas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline jump
RE
01/03Uniper CEO Expects Nord Stream 2 Approval in Mid-2022
MT
01/03Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO
RE
Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline jump

01/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Natural gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, jumped on Tuesday in direction of Poland from Germany, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The gas was flowing in a reverse mode, from Germany to Poland, for a 15th straight day.

Eastbound volumes hit almost 9.9 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border on Tuesday morning, the data showed, up from 5.8 million kWh/h previously.

The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for export via the pipeline for Tuesday, auction results showed.

The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of transit capacity via the pipeline for January at an auction last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal of flows along the Yamal pipeline, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, also remained lower on Tuesday.

Nominations stood at 285,288 megawatt hours (MWh), a touch above Monday's levels which were the lowest since last February but well below levels of over 900,000 seen in early December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
