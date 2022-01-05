Gas flows eastwards through Russia-EU Yamal pipeline drop

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which
usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east
from Germany to Poland for the 16th successive day on Wednesday,
although flows significantly fell, data from German network
operator Gascade showed.
Eastbound volumes hit almost 1.7 million kilowatt hours an
hour (kWh/h) at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish
border, the data showed, down from more than 9 million KWh/h on
Tuesday.
The high volumes of gas flowing away from German on Tuesday
ignited fears over European gas supplies this winter and pushed
the price of benchmark European gas contracts up around
30%.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)