Gas flows from Germany to Poland via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland
via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas
westwards into Europe, dropped sharply on Tuesday morning from
levels seen during the past few days, data from German network
operator Gascade showed.
The pipeline, which usually accounts for about a sixth of
Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey, has been
operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure
on European gas prices.
Eastbound flows were at 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour
(kWh/h) on Tuesday, down from around 5.9 million kWh/h seen on
Monday and over the weekend.
Flows are expected to remain around this level until the
early hours of Wednesday.
Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has not
booked any transit capacity via the pipeline for February. And
while it has a possibility to book it via daily auctions, it
didn't do so on Monday or Tuesday morning.
European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95
euros per megawatt hours (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system
reversed flow.
High prices have discouraged purchases of spot volumes from
Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where
storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.
Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via
the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian
gas deliveries to Europe, rose on Tuesday to their highest point
so far in 2022.
Nominations were seen at 847,878 MWh, up from 513,897 MWh on
Monday and around levels recorded at the end of December.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow,
additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)