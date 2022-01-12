Gas flows reversed eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline for 23rd day

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which
usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, instead flowed east
from Germany to Poland for the 23rd day on Wednesday, data from
German network operator Gascade showed.
Since Dec. 21, the link between Poland and Germany had been
operating in reverse mode, carrying gas from west to east and
putting upward pressure on European gas prices.
The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal
annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.
Eastbound volumes stood at 8.7 million kilowatt hours an
hour (kWh/h), up from 7 million kWh/h seen earlier this week,
and are expected to remain in reverse until early hours on
Thursday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the
German-Polish border showed.
It is not clear when the pipeline will change the flows back
towards Germany, though a source close to Gazprom said the
company is expected to switch flows back at some point this
month, as Gazprom has paid for westbound volumes.
Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to
Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major
route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 287,362 megawatt hours
(MWh) per day.
That level was steady compared to nominations seen over the
past week but remained below levels of more than 900,000 MWh
recorded in early December, data from Slovak pipeline operator
Eustream showed.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Rashmi Aich)