    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Gas flows reversed eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline for 23rd day

01/12/2022 | 01:49am EST
MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, instead flowed east from Germany to Poland for the 23rd day on Wednesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Since Dec. 21, the link between Poland and Germany had been operating in reverse mode, carrying gas from west to east and putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

Eastbound volumes stood at 8.7 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h), up from 7 million kWh/h seen earlier this week, and are expected to remain in reverse until early hours on Thursday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

It is not clear when the pipeline will change the flows back towards Germany, though a source close to Gazprom said the company is expected to switch flows back at some point this month, as Gazprom has paid for westbound volumes.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 287,362 megawatt hours (MWh) per day.

That level was steady compared to nominations seen over the past week but remained below levels of more than 900,000 MWh recorded in early December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM -0.07% 342.22 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.48% 537.05 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.10% 13.7622 Delayed Quote.3.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-0.31%108 586
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.56%1 898 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.35%179 404
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.63%144 662
TOTALENERGIES SE4.73%138 102
EQUINOR ASA3.31%88 663