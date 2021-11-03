Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom and RusGazDobycha create joint venture to develop Tambeyskoye field in Yamal

11/03/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Gazprom and RusGazDobycha create joint venture to develop Tambeyskoye field in Yamal

RELEASE

Release

November 2, 2021, 22:40

Gazprom Dobycha Tambey Limited Liability Company, a joint venture established on a parity basis by Gazprom Nedra (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom) and RusGazDobycha, was registered today.

The joint venture will develop and provide for the pre-development of the Tambeyskoye field in the Yamal Peninsula, with gas production scheduled to start in 2026. The subsurface use licenses for the areas where the field is located will be handed over by Gazprom Nedra to Gazprom Dobycha Tambey in 2022.

Gas contained in Tambeyskoye is characterized by high ethane content. This is why the field, along with the fields of the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, will become the resource base for the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas near the settlement of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region.

Background

The Tambeyskoye field in the Yamal Peninsula is located within three licensed blocks that are currently owned by Gazprom Nedra: Severo-Tambeysky, Zapadno-Tambeysky, and Tasiysky.

In May 2021, Gazprom and RusGazDobycha signed the Master Agreement on the implementation of a joint project for the development of the Tambeyskoye field.

On November 1, 2021, the general meeting of the founding members of Gazprom Dobycha Tambey took place. During the meeting, the parties signed the constituent documents of the joint venture. On November 2, the state registration was completed for the legal entity, which is officially located in the city of Novy Urengoy, Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area.

The Complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) near the settlement of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region is the only cluster of this kind in the world, combining capacities for gas processing, gas chemistry, and natural gas liquefaction. Its construction began in May 2021.

The CPECG will consist of two major enterprises. The first of them is the integrated complex for natural gas processing and liquefaction (the Gas Processing Complex, or the GPC of CPECG; the project operator is RusKhimAlyans, a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha). The second one is the gas chemical complex technically affiliated with the GPC (the GCC of CPECG; the project operator is Baltic Chemical Complex, a subsidiary of RusGazDobycha).

Information Directorate, Gazprom
www.gazprom.com

+7 812 609-34-21

pr@gazprom.ru

RusGazDobycha Press Service
www.rusgasdob.ru

+7 495 419-54-54

press@rusgasdob.ru

Gazprom on social media

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
