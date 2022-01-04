Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low

KYIV, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has cut
its daily volume of gas transit via Ukraine to Europe to about
50 million cubic metres (mcm), the lowest level since January
2020, the head of the the Ukrainian gas transmission system's
operator said on Tuesday.
Sergiy Makogon wrote on Facebook that the current volume was
much lower than the 109.6 mcm, which Gazprom booked according to
Ukraine's five-year gas transit contract with Russia signed in
December 2019.
"Gazprom does not inform about the reasons for the decrease
in transit," he said.
Gazprom did not respond to a request to comment.
Kyiv said that Russia was cutting gas supply to Europe via
Ukraine in order to create shortage in cold period when
consumption increases and speed up certification of another
pipeline - Nord Stream 2, which is ready to start operations and
pump Russian gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine.
Russia has said it met all its contractual obligations on
gas exports.
Relations between Ukraine and Russia plummeted after
Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of the
war in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv accuses Moscow of using energy as a
weapon against Europe, which Moscow denies.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Louise Heavens)