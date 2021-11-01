Gazprom's Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany still suspended - data

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas supplies from Poland
to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained suspended
on Monday from Saturday, with flows in reverse, data from a
German operator showed.
That pushed up European spot prices by 9% to 71
euros per megawatt hour.
Flows at the Mallnow metering point in Germany, which lies
at the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not
resumed, according to data from Germany's Gascade operator. The
flows are in reverse instead, it showed.
Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a
comment. On Saturday, it said that requests from its European
customers were being met. Poland confirmed over the weekend that
flows were coming according to the contract.
Russia sends gas to western Europe by several different
routes, including through Belarus and Poland using the Yamal -
Europe pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 33
billion cubic metres.
A gas transit deal between Russia and Poland expired last
year, but Gazprom can book the transit capacity via the pipeline
at auctions. It has said it was delivering gas in full under
contractual obligations.
At the last auction on Oct. 18, Gazprom booked some 32
million cubic metres per day, or 35% of total additional
capacity offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit
via the Kondratki transit point for November.
