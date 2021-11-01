Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom's Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany still suspended - data

11/01/2021 | 04:52am EDT
MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas supplies from Poland to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained suspended on Monday from Saturday, with flows in reverse, data from a German operator showed.

That pushed up European spot prices by 9% to 71 euros per megawatt hour.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point in Germany, which lies at the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not resumed, according to data from Germany's Gascade operator. The flows are in reverse instead, it showed.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment. On Saturday, it said that requests from its European customers were being met. Poland confirmed over the weekend that flows were coming according to the contract.

Russia sends gas to western Europe by several different routes, including through Belarus and Poland using the Yamal - Europe pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 33 billion cubic metres.

A gas transit deal between Russia and Poland expired last year, but Gazprom can book the transit capacity via the pipeline at auctions. It has said it was delivering gas in full under contractual obligations.

At the last auction on Oct. 18, Gazprom booked some 32 million cubic metres per day, or 35% of total additional capacity offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit via the Kondratki transit point for November. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
