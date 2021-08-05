Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Gazprom registered in St. Petersburg

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RELEASE

04.08.2021

Gazprom registered in St. Petersburg

State registration of amendments to the Articles of Association of Gazprom has been completed. The amendments include the change of the parent company's location to St. Petersburg.

Interdistrict Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service No. 15 for St. Petersburg has accordingly changed the information on Gazprom's address in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

The new location of Gazprom is St. Petersburg. The new address of the Company is St. Petersburg, 2/3 Lakhtinsky Ave., Bldg. 1 (Lakhta Center Multifunctional Complex). The new headquarters of the parent company will be located here.

Background

On June 25, 2021, Gazprom held the annual General Shareholders Meeting in the form of absentee voting. The Meeting approved amendments to the Articles of Association of Gazprom, including the change of the parent company's location to St. Petersburg.

INFORMATION DIRECTORATE, PJSC GAZPROM

www.gazprom.ru

_________________________________________________________________________

Media

Investment Community

+7 (812) 609-34-21

+7 (812) 609-41-29

+7 (812) 609-34-32

+7 (812) 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

ir@gazprom.ru

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
04:06aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Gazprom registered in St. Petersburg
PU
08/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda d..
PU
08/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda d..
PU
08/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On making record in unified state register of legal..
PU
08/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On termination of issuer's right to dispose of cert..
PU
08/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom registered in St. Petersburg
PU
08/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : PGNiG and PST expect to be granted participation in..
AQ
08/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Ukraine stores 17 bcm of gas for 2021/22 heating se..
RE
07/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 49..
PU
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's e..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 22 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,16x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 93 189 M 93 194 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,94 $
Average target price 4,66 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM35.70%93 194
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 870 903
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC18.72%159 266
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.08%123 512
TOTALENERGIES SE6.49%117 974
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY31.42%70 621