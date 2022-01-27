Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nothing is off the table, EU responds to question on halting Nord Stream 2

01/27/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement on Ukraine in Brussels

(Reuters) - The gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 could be halted should Russia invade Ukraine, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen signalled on Thursday, referring to the not yet operative pipeline meant to transport gas from Russia to Germany.

"I want to be very clear: Nothing is off the table, everything is on the table," von der Leyen told CNN in an interview late on Thursday, responding to a question on whether Nord Stream 2 would be halted if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts are continuing to defuse a crisis created by Russia massing some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

"The (European) Commission is responsible for designing, shaping and developing the sanctions (on Russia) - in the financial field, in the economic field, in the technology field," von der Leyen said.

The EU is Russia's biggest trading partner with some 40% of the trade in goods, and the biggest foreign investor in Russia with 75% of foreign direct investment coming from the bloc, she noted.

"These figures tell you that we have a strong leverage and that it would be very painful for Russia" to escalate the aggression against Ukraine, von der Leyen said, adding she was working very closely with U.S. President Joe Biden on a strategic partnership on energy security.

Asked about whether Russia could be cut off from the SWIFT global payment system if it attacked Ukraine, von der Leyen repeated that nothing was off the table. She refused, however, to go into any detail on an EU sanctions package.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 6.81% 323.02 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 77.9259 Delayed Quote.5.05%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
05:57pNothing is off the table, EU responds to question on halting Nord Stream 2
RE
05:39aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Over 93 per cent of employees vaccinated at Gazprom and core ..
PU
02:12aEastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline further
RE
01:49aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On paid out revenues on issuer's securities and on other paym..
PU
01:49aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On paid out revenues on issuer's securities and on other paym..
PU
12:56aRAGOZIN : Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
AQ
01/26Nord Stream 2 Operator Forms German Unit To Operate Pipeline Section
MT
01/26Nord Stream 2 registers German subsidiary, certification still suspended
RE
01/26German regulator can't say when certification process for Nord Stream 2 will continue
RE
01/26Nord Stream 2 operator registers a subsidiary in Germany
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 32 757 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 239x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 7 638 B 98 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 55,1x
EV / Sales 2022 49,3x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 323,02 $
Average target price 5,93 $
Spread / Average Target -98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-5.90%89 374
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.35%1 966 113
SHELL PLC18.59%196 774
TOTALENERGIES SE14.43%150 210
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.26%145 931
EQUINOR ASA9.50%93 735