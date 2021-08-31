Public Joint Stock Gazprom : 2Q 2021 IFRS Results Presentation
08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
GAZPROM: 2Q21 IFRS RESULTS
AUGUST 31, 2021
Alexander Ivannikov
Head of Department
2Q21 IFRS RESULTS
2
2Q21 IFRS RESULTS
3
ESG: 2Q21 DEVELOPMENTS
Gazprom and the RAS continued joint studies in the field of hydrogen energy
Gazprom and Wintershall Dea GmbH held a meeting at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 to consider joint pilot projects on CCS and on the development of hydrogen technologies based on natural gas.
To promote cultural heritage preservation, Gazprom signed an agreement on cooperation with:
the Peterhof State Museum Reserve,
the State Hermitage Museum,
the Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Reserve.
Gazprom's Board of Directors established aSustainable Development Committee
For the first time in its history, Gazprom published a2020 Sustainability Report prior to AGM'21.
Key 2020 achievements:
ENVIRONMENTHEALTH & SAFETY*SOCIAL
-11%
-11%
+70%
greenhouse gas emissions
LTIFR (down from 0.09 to
financial support of
(210 mt of CO2 eq. in 2020)
0.08 in 2020)
indigenous minorities
(RUB 257 mn in 2020)
-8%
-28%
+4%
gas business carbon
FAR (down from 1.35 to
charity spending
intensity (0.239 t of CO2
0.97 in 2020)
(RUB 28.8 bn in 2020)
eq. per toe in 2020)
*Data covers companies included in the Integrated Process Safety Management System: 96 subsidiaries, affiliates and branches responsible for gas production and processing, gas transportation and storage, exploration, construction, as well as specialized, educational, design, foreign organizations and branches of PJSC Gazprom with a total number of employees amounting to 318 thousand people.
2Q21 IFRS RESULTS
4
EUROPEAN GAS MARKET (1/2)
WEATHER INDEX1 IN EUROPE2
20,000
Range (2000-2020)
16,000
Average (2000-2020)
2020
HDD+CDD2
12,000
2021
8,000
4,000
0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
WEATHER CONDITIONS STILL FAVORABLE
Weather conditions in Europe continued to support gas consumption in 2Q21:
severe 20/21 winter season in Europe was followed by the cold spring boosting the demand for heat…
…and gave way to thesummer, increasing the need for additional air conditioning
EUROPEAN GAS MARKET
bcm
140
+25%
2Q20 vs 2Q21
120
+17%
100
80
-11%
60
-6%
40
20
0
Demand
Production
Total import
LNG import
EUROPEAN GAS MARKET ACCELERATED GROWTH IN 2Q21
In 2Q21,the demand growth in Europe in 2Q21 gained pace on the back of favorable weather conditions and economic recovery due to the partial lift of lockdown measures.
Domestic production in Europe continued shrinking…
…sparking the extra demand for gasimports.
LNG supplies to Europe were still subdued despite the narrowing Asian premium in 2Q21 after strong 1Q21…
…heavily supporting the offtake ofGazprom pipeline gas and pushing TTF prices to new highs
Weather index is calculated as the sum of degree days for the corresponding month: HDD (Heating Degree Days) means degree days of the heating season, CDD (Cooling Degree Days) means degree days of the cooling season. The calculation is done based on weather conditions in 90 regions of Europe.
For the purposes of this presentation, "Europe" means ЕU-27 countries except Baltic states, plus Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, UK, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, Switzerland.
Sources: Gazprom Export, Eurostat, national statistics agencies, National Grid, US Department of Energy, International Energy Agency, ENTSOG, Argus, Bloomberg, IHS Markit, S&P Platts.
2Q21 IFRS RESULTS
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.