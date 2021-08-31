Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : 2Q 2021 IFRS Results Presentation

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
GAZPROM: 2Q21 IFRS RESULTS

AUGUST 31, 2021

Alexander Ivannikov

Head of Department

2Q21 IFRS RESULTS

2

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by PJSC Gazprom (the "Company"), and comprises the slides for a presentation to investors concerning the Company. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities representing shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its presentation or distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

Any viewer of this presentation considering a purchase of such securities is hereby reminded that any such purchase should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus or other offering document prepared in relation thereto and will be subject to the selling restrictions set out therein. The information in this presentation should not be treated as investment advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable. However, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in or discussed at this presentation. None of the Company or any of their respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information in this presentation includes forward-looking statements, such statements may also occur during the Q&A session. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties to be set forth in the prospectus, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company cautions you that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

2Q21 IFRS RESULTS

3

ESG: 2Q21 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Gazprom and the RAS continued joint studies in the field of hydrogen energy
  • Gazprom and Wintershall Dea GmbH held a meeting at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 to consider joint pilot projects on CCS and on the development of hydrogen technologies based on natural gas.
  • To promote cultural heritage preservation, Gazprom signed an agreement on cooperation with:
    • the Peterhof State Museum Reserve,
    • the State Hermitage Museum,
    • the Tsarskoye Selo State Museum Reserve.
  • Gazprom's Board of Directors established a Sustainable Development Committee
  • For the first time in its history, Gazprom published a 2020 Sustainability Report prior to AGM'21.
    Key 2020 achievements:

ENVIRONMENTHEALTH & SAFETY*SOCIAL

-11%

-11%

+70%

greenhouse gas emissions

LTIFR (down from 0.09 to

financial support of

(210 mt of CO2 eq. in 2020)

0.08 in 2020)

indigenous minorities

(RUB 257 mn in 2020)

-8%

-28%

+4%

gas business carbon

FAR (down from 1.35 to

charity spending

intensity (0.239 t of CO2

0.97 in 2020)

(RUB 28.8 bn in 2020)

eq. per toe in 2020)

*Data covers companies included in the Integrated Process Safety Management System: 96 subsidiaries, affiliates and branches responsible for gas production and processing, gas transportation and storage, exploration, construction, as well as specialized, educational, design, foreign organizations and branches of PJSC Gazprom with a total number of employees amounting to 318 thousand people.

2Q21 IFRS RESULTS

4

EUROPEAN GAS MARKET (1/2)

WEATHER INDEX1 IN EUROPE2

20,000

Range (2000-2020)

16,000

Average (2000-2020)

2020

HDD+CDD2

12,000

2021

8,000

4,000

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

WEATHER CONDITIONS STILL FAVORABLE

  • Weather conditions in Europe continued to support gas consumption in 2Q21:
  • severe 20/21 winter season in Europe was followed by the cold spring boosting the demand for heat…
  • …and gave way to the summer, increasing the need for additional air conditioning

EUROPEAN GAS MARKET

bcm

140

+25%

2Q20 vs 2Q21

120

+17%

100

80

-11%

60

-6%

40

20

0

Demand

Production

Total import

LNG import

EUROPEAN GAS MARKET ACCELERATED GROWTH IN 2Q21

  • In 2Q21, the demand growth in Europe in 2Q21 gained pace on the back of favorable weather conditions and economic recovery due to the partial lift of lockdown measures.
  • Domestic production in Europe continued shrinking…
  • …sparking the extra demand for gas imports.
  • LNG supplies to Europe were still subdued despite the narrowing Asian premium in 2Q21 after strong 1Q21…
  • …heavily supporting the offtake of Gazprom pipeline gas and pushing TTF prices to new highs
  1. Weather index is calculated as the sum of degree days for the corresponding month: HDD (Heating Degree Days) means degree days of the heating season, CDD (Cooling Degree Days) means degree days of the cooling season. The calculation is done based on weather conditions in 90 regions of Europe.
  2. For the purposes of this presentation, "Europe" means ЕU-27 countries except Baltic states, plus Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, UK, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, Switzerland.

Sources: Gazprom Export, Eurostat, national statistics agencies, National Grid, US Department of Energy, International Energy Agency, ENTSOG, Argus, Bloomberg, IHS Markit, S&P Platts.

2Q21 IFRS RESULTS

5

