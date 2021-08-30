Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto discuss gas supplies to Hungary

08/30/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Release

August 30, 2021, 13:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the key issues and prospects of their cooperation in the gas sector, including gas supplies to Hungary.

Also discussed at the meeting was the work of the Hungarian party towards expanding Hungary's national gas transmission system.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom's gas supplies to Hungary totaled 8.6 billion cubic meters - the second-highest annual supply volume in the last 12 years.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 B - -
Net income 2021 22 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 96 100 M 95 872 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,06 $
Average target price 4,68 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM40.35%95 872
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 859 796
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC16.87%155 231
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%118 343
TOTALENERGIES SE6.94%117 521
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.53%72 216