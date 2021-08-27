Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Alexey Miller and Rainer Seele express appreciation for strategic cooperation between Gazprom and OMV

08/27/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release

August 27, 2021, 16:25

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties expressed appreciation for the strategic cooperation between Gazprom and OMV, noting in particular their successful collaboration on the development project for the Yuzhno-Russkoye field. For instance, the engineering and technological solutions that were developed for this field made it possible to start extracting hard-to-recover gas from Turonian deposits for the first time in Russia.

The meeting highlighted the more than 50-year-long history of reliable exports of Russian gas to Austria. The overall amount of supplies since 1968 has exceeded 260 billion cubic meters of gas.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to the Nord Stream 2 project, which is now in the final stage of its implementation.

Alexey Miller thanked Rainer Seele for productive and long-standing cooperation and for adopting a constructive and unbiased stand on matters pertaining to the development of the European energy sector.

Background

OMV AG is Gazprom's main partner in Austria. In 2018, Gazprom and OMV signed the Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation.

In June 2018, an Agreement was signed to extend until 2040 the existing contract between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for Russian gas supplies to Austria.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50 per cent of the total cost of the project.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
02:12pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Rainer Seele express appreciation..
PU
10:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 49..
PU
10:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On ceasing grounds for issuer's control over entity..
PU
10:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities ..
PU
07:22aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Board of Directors discusses prospects for gas supp..
PU
05:52aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom maintaining stable operation since beginnin..
PU
05:52aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom focusing on preferential use of domestic so..
PU
08/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : PGNiG SA and PST - German court rejects Nord Stream..
AQ
08/26EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Fall, Commodities Weaken as Focus Turns to Fed
DJ
08/25India's new LNG plant starts next yr, to boost import capacity by 12%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 B - -
Net income 2021 22 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,02x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 93 867 M 94 716 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,97 $
Average target price 4,68 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM38.65%93 990
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.43%1 857 280
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.16%152 700
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%124 666
TOTALENERGIES SE5.69%115 851
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.00%69 375