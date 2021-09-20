Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Alexey Miller and Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez discuss gas cooperation

09/20/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release

September 20, 2021, 17:00

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Fatih Donmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, took place today.

The meeting discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector. Particular attention was paid to gas supplies. The parties expressed appreciation for the work of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, which are reliably supplying Russian gas to consumers across the Black Sea.

Background

From January 1 through September 19, 2021, Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey. This is an all-time high amount of gas for this period and an increase of 153 per cent (or 12.3 billion cubic meters) against 2020 (8 billion cubic meters).

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

Related news

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
10:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Turkey's Energy and Natural Resou..
PU
05:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Speech delivered by Alexey Miller at “Challen..
PU
04:33aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Shares slide as default risks haunt Evergrande
RE
03:38aNorway to raise gas exports to Europe as prices soar
RE
01:25aGAZPROM : S&P Upgrades Gazprom's Outlook To Stable Amid Strong Gas Prices
MT
09/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role..
RE
09/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant auth..
PU
09/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : International Business Congress holds 24th General ..
PU
09/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom says Europe gas prices could set n..
RE
09/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom says Europe gas prices could set n..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 B - -
Net income 2021 25 758 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,10x
Yield 2021 12,2%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 4,97 $
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM57.76%108 961
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 865 871
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.57%154 878
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED58.33%142 742
TOTALENERGIES SE8.75%118 980
EQUINOR ASA39.15%75 538