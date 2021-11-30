Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Alexey Oleynikov put in charge of Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
Release

November 30, 2021, 11:05

Alexey Oleynikov has been elected Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky.

[Link]

Alexey Oleynikov

Alexey Oleynikov was born in 1982. He graduated from Ural State Technical University, majoring in Gas Turbine & Steam Turbine Units and Engines. He has a PhD degree in Engineering.

He has been employed with Gazprom for about 13 years.

Between 2009 and 2017, he rose through the ranks from Electronics Engineer to Chief Engineer - Deputy Head of the Orenburgskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center, branch of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg.

2018-2021: Head of the Maloistokskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg.

Background

Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company operates over 10,500 kilometers of gas pipelines and transmits about 300 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
