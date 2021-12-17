Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Consideration given to reconstruction and development of Gazprom's processing complex

12/17/2021 | 10:09am EST
Consideration given to reconstruction and development of Gazprom's processing complex

RELEASE

Release

December 17, 2021, 13:15

The Gazprom Management Committee approved the 2022-2026 Comprehensive Program for the reconstruction and re-equipment of gas and liquid hydrocarbon processing facilities of Gazprom.

[Link]

Catalytic Cracking Complex of Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat

The document was adopted as a follow-up to the Program for 2021-2025 that is currently in effect.

The document aims to maintain the upward trend in the efficiency of Gazprom's processing complex. The activities to be implemented under the Program are designed to further maintain the target amounts of hydrocarbon processing and increase the utilization of certain capacities, as well as to expand the range of the products offered and improve their quality.

The relevant units were tasked to use the Program as a basis for drafting proposals on the development of annual and medium-term investment programs of Gazprom regarding the reconstruction and re-equipment of gas and liquid hydrocarbon processing facilities.

The Management Committee also took note of the information about the performance of the production trains of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the GPP's construction progress.

It was highlighted that the project's overall degree of readiness is 82.2 per cent. Specifically, start-up and commissioning activities are underway at the third production train, and installation of large equipment has been completed at the fourth production train.

At the fifth production train, large gas separation equipment has been installed, while assembly of steel structures and welding of pipelines continue. At the sixth production train, assembly of steel structures is ongoing and foundation works are nearing completion.

The construction of another two helium production, liquefaction and packaging units is actively progressing (there will be in total three units of this kind at the GPP, and the first of them was put into operation in 2021). The second unit is undergoing start-up and commissioning, and heat exchange equipment is now installed at the third one.

The off-site facilities continue to be built.

Background

Gazprom's main processing facilities are the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (GPP), the Orenburg gas processing and helium plants, the Sosnogorsk GPP, the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant, and the Urengoy Condensate Treatment Plant. The enterprises are integrated into a single process chain of gas supplies, from hydrocarbon feedstock production to consumer deliveries.

The Company is also pursuing ambitious projects to create new capacities that will rank among the biggest in the world.

In the northwestern part of Russia near the settlement of Ust-Luga, the construction of the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas began in May this year. It will include Russia's largest gas processing complex (45 billion cubic meters of gas per year).

In June 2021, the commissioning ceremony for the first production train of the Amur GPP was held with the participation of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. The implementation of such an ambitious processing project has no parallel in the history of Russia's gas sector. The GPP will have a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The full design capacity will be attained in 2025.

In September 2021, the commissioning ceremony for the world's biggest Logistics Center for the servicing of helium containers, which will be used to deliver liquid helium to the global market, took place with the participation of Vladimir Putin. The hub, which is located in the Primorye Territory, is the key link in the logistics chain of commercial helium supplies from the Amur GPP.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


