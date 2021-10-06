Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Energy price surge sends shivers through markets as Europe looks to Russia

10/06/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flames come out of a domestic gas ring on a stove in Manchester

(Reuters) - Soaring energy prices caused alarm among European leaders and sent shivers through global markets on Wednesday, raising concerns of a winter fuel crisis that could play into the hands of gas-rich Russia.

U.S. oil prices briefly touched their highest in almost seven years and natural gas prices were at record levels as China and other big consumers struggle to cope with demand that has bounced back more quickly than expected from the COVID-19 downturn.

In Europe, natural gas prices have rocketed almost 600% this year on worries that current low storage levels will be insufficient for the winter. While in the United States, natural gas futures recently hit 12-year-highs.

Uncertainty over whether surging energy prices will spur inflation and interest rate rises hit global equity markets and bonds in Europe, particularly Britain, where several energy companies have collapsed as a result of the price surge.

With consumers facing a huge jump in winter fuel bills, energy prices topped the European Union's political agenda on Wednesday.

"I think we have to be very clear that the gas prices are sky-rocketing," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, calling for a renewed focus on renewables.

The EU, which imports 90% of its gas, notes that Russia had not followed the lead of its other main supplier, Norway, in stepping up supplies, von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was boosting gas supplies to Europe and stood ready to stabilise the market.

But the deputy CEO of Russian gas company Gazprom was quoted as saying it was continuing to pump natural gas into underground storage facilities in Russia. Gazprom also said this week it would prioritise its home market over export sales because it expected a cold and snowy winter.

Some EU parliamentarians have alleged that Gazprom has not stepped up gas supplies to try to force swift approval for Nord Stream 2, a newly-built pipeline that will send Russian gas to Germany. The United States and some European nations oppose the project, saying it will make the EU even more dependant on Russian fuel.

Russia has repeatedly denied any political agenda.

"There is absolutely no Russian role on what is happening on the gas market," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

NEXT STEPS

EU ministers debated whether the bloc should begin jointly buying gas to improve their bargaining position and form strategic supply reserves.

"There is no question that we need to take policy measures," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a debate on the issue in the EU's parliament.

Some EU governments have already rolled out national subsidies and other measures, saying these are the best way to cushion consumers against high bills.

Simson said underground gas storage was more than 75% full across Europe, and countries have enough to cover their winter needs but that the price surge showed the need to quickly switch to renewables.

But EU gas stocks are at a 10-year low. And in Britain, which has left the EU, and where around 80% of homes are heated using gas, storage capacity is currently equivalent to around four-to-five days of winter gas demand, down from 15 days previously.

The Brent crude oil benchmark dropped on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year high above $83 a barrel, but some traders said it was a temporary reprieve. [O/R]

"An energy crisis is unfolding with winter in the northern hemisphere still to begin," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux around the world; writing by Philippa Fletcher; editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
01:20pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Energy price surge sends shivers through markets as Europe lo..
RE
12:46pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
12:46pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Octo..
PU
12:46pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Material fact statement on conclusion of major transaction by..
PU
12:46pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Material fact statement on conclusion of major transaction by..
PU
10:25aAnalysis-Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
RE
05:19aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Nord Stream 2 Entitled to Appeal EU Rules on Pipeline Ownersh..
MT
04:56aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules, EU court advi..
RE
10/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Octo..
PU
10/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On online disclosure of list of joint stock company's affilia..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 B - -
Net income 2021 28 702 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 11,2%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 5,22 $
Spread / Average Target -2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM81.11%125 934
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.86%1 974 790
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC37.88%180 233
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED65.42%161 735
TOTALENERGIES SE22.80%132 871
EQUINOR ASA58.88%87 898