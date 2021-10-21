Public Joint Stock Gazprom : From abandoned fields to salt caves, Gazprom's gas storage is almost full

(Repeats story published late on Wednesday)
* Gazprom's storage in Russia nearly full - energy minister
* Firm could increase European exports from Nov - analysts
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gazprom's domestic
storage is almost full, giving the Russian state gas giant
leeway to increase exports this winter, officials and industry
experts say, potentially encouraging news for Europe as it toils
under surging power prices.
Russia, whose gas production and exports to European Union
are already near record highs, said last week it needed to
finish filling its own gas storage reserves before it could
increase supplies to Europe's spot market.
Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday that
domestic gas storage was 97% filled, without disclosing the
specific figure. Ronald Smith, senior oil and gas analyst at
Russia's BCS brokerage, estimates that the storage stands at
around 69 billion cubic metres (bcm), close to the company's
publicly disclosed target full-storage level of 72.6 bcm.
Gas markets in Asia and Europe have sky-rocketed this year,
with benchmark Dutch gas hub spot prices jumping by
365% since the year-start, fuelled by low inventories and
surging demand as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
This has put Gazprom, Europe's biggest gas supplier, front
and centre, with its exports rising by 13% and production up 17%
since the start of the year.
The former Soviet gas ministry, which became a state company
in 1990s, runs a network of 23 gas storage sites in various
locations; from abandoned gas fields to salt caves, securing
between 20% to 40% of all domestic supply in the heating season.
If storage is full by Nov. 1, then "unlike Europe, Russia
will start the withdrawal season at a healthy storage level
and should have some flexibility to ramp up gas sales to
Europe," said Marina Tsygankova, an analyst with Refinitiv.
"The question is if Gazprom wants to do it before Nord
Stream 2 is certified," she said, referring to the undersea gas
pipeline from Russia to Germany opposed by a number of
countries, including Ukraine and Poland, as it could deprive
them of transit fees.
While finished and now being filled with the gas, the Nord
Stream 2 is awaiting the go-ahead from Germany before it can
start transporting supplies.
WATCH THE WEATHER
European inventories are about 14 bcm short of gas,
including 8 bcm in Gazprom-linked facilities, partly due to
Gazprom booking only a fraction of export capacity via Ukraine
and Poland, said Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director at Fitch
ratings agency.
"Until the end of the year, Russia should probably be able
to provide at least an additional 5-10 bcm. November would be
the right time to ramp up deliveries as in December Russia's own
consumption will increase," he said.
Russia has said it would prioritise its home market over
exports and Gazprom's supplies domestically have already risen
by 17% so far this year, or by 26 bcm - equal to what Poland
consumes annually.
But even with temperatures lower than usual across Russia
last year, which Gazprom predicts may happen again this heating
season, it used only 60.6 bcm from the storage at home, leaving
another 12 bcm underground untouched.
Nonetheless, Smith of BCS brokerage cautioned that the
Russian weather, and its influence on domestic consumption,
could play a role in Gazprom's export plans.
"Gazprom's ability to export to Europe will be highly
dependent upon Russian weather. September was cold, and October
doesn't appear to be warm," he said.
And even if Russia increases supply, it's unlikely to have
an immediate impact on European spot prices, analysts at the
Sweden-based bank SEB said, as prices at the European gas market
are linked to the globally set LNG price.
"We see that more natural gas from Russia would only calm
the nerves a bit – and that the TTF will still depend on the
global LNG price both now, for the coming winter, and in the
years to come," SEB said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin;
Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and Nina
Chestney in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Pravin Char)