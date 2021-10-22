Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Gazprom and Eni discuss prospects of low-carbon development of Europe's energy sector

10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Release

October 22, 2021, 15:25

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni, took place today in St. Petersburg.

Alexey Miller (second left)

Claudio Descalzi (center)

The parties discussed the prospects of low-carbon development of Europe's energy sector and stressed the important role of natural gas in ensuring its stable functioning.

It was noted that Gazprom has increased the supplies of Russian gas to Italy by 15.9 per cent since early 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

Alexey Miller and Claudio Descalzi also reviewed current issues and lines of cooperation between the companies in the gas sector.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 20.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy.

Eni S.p.A. is a global energy concern (with headquarters in Rome, Italy) operating in the oil and gas sectors, electricity generation and sales, the petrochemical industry, and oilfield maintenance and engineering.

Gazprom Export and Eni are bound by three long-term contracts for supplies of Russian gas.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
