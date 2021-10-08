Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Gazprom makes arrangements for further development of NGV infrastructure in four Russian regions

Release October 7, 2021, 18:15

A number of documents for developing the Russian NGV market were signed today at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021.

Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo signed agreements on the wider use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel with the governments of three Russian regions: the Republics of Tatarstan and Mordovia and the Kaliningrad Region.

The documents were signed in furtherance of previously existing agreements. The parties will continue creating conditions for the conversion of motor vehicles in their regions to methane, the most eco-friendly fuel.

Specifically, Gazprom will, as before, provide for the construction and reconstruction of NGV infrastructure in the abovementioned regions of the Russian Federation. In their turn, the governments of Tatarstan, Mordovia, and the Kaliningrad Region will facilitate the expansion of regional NGV fleets.

Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo and the Russian Highways State Company (Avtodor) signed an action plan to develop NGV refueling infrastructure along the roads that were handed over for trust management to Avtodor in the Moscow Region.

It is planned to create refueling infrastructure on the motorways of the Moscow Region that form part of the Europe - China international transportation route, namely, the Central Ring Road and sections of the M11 Neva and M12 (Moscow - Kazan) motorways.

Under the agreement, Gazprom will install NGV infrastructure facilities on said roads. Avtodor, in its turn, will take the plans of Gazprom into account when developing general schemes for mixed-use highway service areas.

Background Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo is a special-purpose company that was established by Gazprom to ensure the continuous development of the NGV market. Natural gas (methane) is the most cost-effective and eco-friendly motor fuel. It costs the drivers of methane-powered passenger cars around RUB 2 per kilometer driven. In terms of fuel consumption, 1 cubic meter of methane is equivalent to 1 liter of gasoline. Methane-driven vehicles have repeatedly proven their reliability during international long-distance auto races and sports competitions.

