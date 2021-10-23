Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Gazprom may cut off gas to Moldova if contract not signed by December

* Moldova's contract with Gazprom expired at end of
September
* Gazprom extended it for October
* Moldova owes Gazprom $709 mln for previous supplies
* Moldova asked Gazprom to cut price -sources
CHISINAU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gazprom will suspend
gas exports to Moldova if it does not get payment for previous
supplies and no contract for December is signed, the Interfax
news agency quoted the Russian gas giant as saying on Saturday.
Moldova's gas contract with Gazprom expired at the end of
September, and the two have failed to agree on a new price and
other details of a new deal since then. Moldova declared a state
of emergency this week.
Moldova has balked at Gazprom's price of $790 per 1,000
cubic meters of gas.
Moldova owes Gazprom $709 million for previous gas supplies,
Interfax quoted Gazprom as saying.
Gazprom has extended the expired contract for October, but
will only be ready to extend it for November if Moldova pays for
September-October supplies, it added.
Two Moldovan deputy prime ministers travelled to Moscow this
week for talks with Gazprom.
"Gazprom's price for gas for Moldova is not in the interests
of our citizens," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who took
part in the talks in Moscow, said on social media.
A source familiar with the talks previously told Reuters
that Moldova had asked Gazprom to halve its price offer. A
second source said Gazprom had offered a cut of 25%.
The emergency is a test for President Maia Sandu's
pro-Western administration, which has asked the European Union
and neighbouring Ukraine for help to tide it over its
negotiations with Moscow.
(Writing by Matthias Williams and Polina Devitt; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)