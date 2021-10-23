Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Gazprom may cut off gas to Moldova if contract not signed by December

10/23/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
* Moldova's contract with Gazprom expired at end of September

* Gazprom extended it for October

* Moldova owes Gazprom $709 mln for previous supplies

* Moldova asked Gazprom to cut price -sources

CHISINAU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gazprom will suspend gas exports to Moldova if it does not get payment for previous supplies and no contract for December is signed, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian gas giant as saying on Saturday.

Moldova's gas contract with Gazprom expired at the end of September, and the two have failed to agree on a new price and other details of a new deal since then. Moldova declared a state of emergency this week.

Moldova has balked at Gazprom's price of $790 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

Moldova owes Gazprom $709 million for previous gas supplies, Interfax quoted Gazprom as saying.

Gazprom has extended the expired contract for October, but will only be ready to extend it for November if Moldova pays for September-October supplies, it added.

Two Moldovan deputy prime ministers travelled to Moscow this week for talks with Gazprom.

"Gazprom's price for gas for Moldova is not in the interests of our citizens," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who took part in the talks in Moscow, said on social media.

A source familiar with the talks previously told Reuters that Moldova had asked Gazprom to halve its price offer. A second source said Gazprom had offered a cut of 25%.

The emergency is a test for President Maia Sandu's pro-Western administration, which has asked the European Union and neighbouring Ukraine for help to tide it over its negotiations with Moscow. (Writing by Matthias Williams and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 137 B - -
Net income 2021 30 936 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,93x
Yield 2021 12,2%
Capitalization 121 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,10 $
Average target price 5,78 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM68.46%120 481
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.00%1 995 631
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC42.47%186 994
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED62.50%155 143
TOTALENERGIES SE24.09%134 531
EQUINOR ASA59.16%89 632