Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role in gas price surge

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A group of European Parliament
lawmakers has asked the European Commission to investigate
Gazprom's role in soaring European gas prices, saying the
company's behavior had made them suspect market manipulation.
Gas prices in Europe have surged in recent months, helping
to drive European electricity costs to multi-year highs, with
wholesale power prices not forecast to fall significantly this
year.
In a letter to the EU's executive Commission, dated Sept.
16, around 40 of the Parliament's 700 lawmakers said they
suspected Russia's Gazprom had acted to push up gas prices.
"We call on the European Commission to urgently open an
investigation into possible deliberate market manipulation by
Gazprom and potential violation of EU competition rules," said
the letter.
In response to the accusations, Gazprom said it supplied its
customers with gas in full compliance with existing contracts.
The European Commission said it had received the letter and
would reply in due course.
The lawmakers said they were suspicious of the company's
"effort to pressure" Europe to agree a fast launch to its Nord
Stream 2 gas pipeline, which still has to clear regulatory
hurdles that could take months to complete.
Gazprom announced last week that it had completed
construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, doubling
its gas exporting capacity via the Baltic Sea.
The EU lawmakers cited incidents including recent shut-ins
of some of Gazprom's production and said the company had refused
to book gas transport capacities through existing pipelines.
"All these factors allow to suspect that the record natural
gas price surge in Europe in the recent weeks may be a direct
result of Gazprom's deliberate market manipulation," the letter
said.
Nord Stream 2 has faced sanctions from the United States and
criticism from other countries wary of the EU increasing its
reliance on energy imports from Russia.
