    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Merkel insists Ukraine must remain transit land for Russian gas after Nord Stream 2

09/11/2021 | 08:49am EDT
WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear in talks on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday that Ukraine must remain a transit country for Russian gas after 2024, when a deal between the two expires.

"I have made clear that it is our concern that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas," Merkel told reporters at a news conference with her Polish counterpart. (Reporting via Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 B - -
Net income 2021 25 578 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,15x
Yield 2021 12,2%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,47 $
Average target price 4,86 $
Spread / Average Target 8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM53.52%105 619
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 510
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.47%152 898
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%139 658
TOTALENERGIES SE3.77%114 399
NOVATEK59.79%78 402