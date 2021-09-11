Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Merkel insists Ukraine must remain transit land for Russian gas after Nord Stream 2

WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
made clear in talks on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday that
Ukraine must remain a transit country for Russian gas after
2024, when a deal between the two expires.
"I have made clear that it is our concern that Ukraine
remains a transit country for Russian gas," Merkel told
reporters at a news conference with her Polish counterpart.
