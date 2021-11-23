Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Nine months of 2021. Gazprom provides more than half of global growth in gas production

11/23/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Message to the Media

November 23, 2021, 17:20

In the course of 2021, a rebound in economic activity, the weather factor, and volatility of renewables have led to a rise in gas demand and production across the world.

According to preliminary estimates, global gas production between January 1 and September 30 totaled 3.2 trillion cubic meters - an increase of 110 billion cubic meters (or 4 per cent) against the first nine months of 2020.

More than half of global growth in gas production - 56 billion cubic meters (or 51 per cent) - was provided by Gazprom.

In Europe, indigenous production continues its steady downward slide. Over the course of nine months, it dropped by 10 billion cubic meters (or by 6 per cent) versus the same period of 2020.

In North America, gas production fell by 5 billion cubic meters. In Asia-Pacific, however, it rose by 20 billion cubic meters.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:39:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
