Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Nine months of 2021. Gazprom provides more than half of global growth in gas production

Message to the Media
November 23, 2021, 17:20
In the course of 2021, a rebound in economic activity, the weather factor, and volatility of renewables have led to a rise in gas demand and production across the world.
According to preliminary estimates, global gas production between January 1 and September 30 totaled 3.2 trillion cubic meters - an increase of 110 billion cubic meters (or 4 per cent) against the first nine months of 2020.
More than half of global growth in gas production - 56 billion cubic meters (or 51 per cent) - was provided by Gazprom.
In Europe, indigenous production continues its steady downward slide. Over the course of nine months, it dropped by 10 billion cubic meters (or by 6 per cent) versus the same period of 2020.
In North America, gas production fell by 5 billion cubic meters. In Asia-Pacific, however, it rose by 20 billion cubic meters.
