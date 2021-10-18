Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Nord Stream 2 fills first line with gas ready for export

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The operator of the Russia-led
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bed of the Baltic Sea said the
first of the project's two lines has been filled with so-called
technical gas, while still awaiting clearance to start sales to
Europe.
The pipeline, funded by Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom
and its European partners, is expected to gain
certification from a German regulator to begin commercial sales
of natural gas, though the approval process could take several
months.
About 177 million cubic metres of technical gas, needed to
maintain pressure in the pipeline for future gas sales, has been
pumped into the pipeline, reaching a pressure of 103 bar.
"This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in
future," the pipeline's Swiss-based operator said in a
statement.
Pre-commissioning steps for the second line are ongoing, it
added.
The pipeline project has faced resistance from the United
States, which says the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance
on Russian energy.
Russia has said Nord Stream 2, which is set to double
Moscow's annual gas export capacity in the Baltic to 110 billion
cubic metres, could provide relief to the European gas market,
which has been grappling with tight supplies and soaring prices.
Moscow says it has played no role in causing Europe's
surging gas prices, responding to accusations from the
International Energy Agency (IEA) and some members of the
European Parliament that Russia had not done enough to increase
supplies to Europe.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin
Editing by David Goodman
)