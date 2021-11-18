Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities (PDF, 56.1 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACCRUED AND (OR) PAID OUT REVENUES

ON ISSUER'S EQUITY SECURITIES

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN of issuer 1027700070518 1.5. INN of issuer 7736050003 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.e- information disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 http://www.gazprom.ru 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is November 17, 2021 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities

2.1. Type, category, series and other identification attributes of issuer's securities, on which revenues were accrued: certificated non-convertible interest-bearingbearer exchange bonds, series BO-20under mandatory centralized custody (hereinafter - Bonds), ISIN RU000A0JUAP1. Identification number of issuer's securities issue and date of its assignment: 4В02-20- 00028-А dated August 10, 2011 . Reporting (coupon) period (coupon period start and end year, quarter or dates) when revenues were paid out on issuer's equity securities: 16 th coupon period .

Coupon period start date: May 19, 2021 .

Coupon period end date: November 17, 2021 . Total amount of accrued (payable) revenues on issuer's securities and amount of accrued (payable) revenues per one issuer's security:

Total amount of accrued interest and (or) other revenue payable on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series): RUB 508,650,000 (Five hundred eight million six hundred fifty thousand) . Amount of interest and (or) other revenue payable per one issuer's bond of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 33.91 (Thirty-three rubles, 91 kopecks) . Number of bonds of particular issue (series), revenues on which were to be paid:

15,000,000 bonds . Form of payment of income on issuer's securities (cash, other property): monetary funds in currency of Russian Federation by bank transfer . Date for listing persons entitled to receive revenues payable on issuer's securities: November 3, 2021 . Date when obligation to pay out revenues on issuer's securities (interest, par value, part of bonds' par value) should be fulfilled: November 17, 2021 . Total amount of revenues paid out on issuer's securities:

Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 508,650,000 (Five hundred eight million six hundred fifty thousand) for 16th coupon period.

2.10. If revenues on issuer's securities are unpaid or paid not in full by issuer, specify reasons for revenues' non-payment on issuer's securities: yields of Bonds for 16th coupon period are paid in full.