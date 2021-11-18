Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities (PDF, 56.1 KB)

On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities
2.1. Type, category, series and other identification attributes of issuer's securities, on which revenues were accrued: certificatednon-convertibleinterest-bearingbearer exchange bonds, seriesBO-20under mandatory centralized custody (hereinafter - Bonds), ISIN RU000A0JUAP1.
Identification number of issuer's securities issue and date of its assignment:4В02-20-00028-Аdated August 10, 2011.
Reporting (coupon) period (coupon period start and end year, quarter or dates) when revenues were paid out on issuer's equity securities:16thcoupon period.
Coupon period start date: May 19, 2021.
Coupon period end date: November 17, 2021.
Total amount of accrued (payable) revenues on issuer's securities and amount of accrued (payable) revenues per one issuer's security:
Total amount of accrued interest and (or) other revenue payable on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series): RUB 508,650,000 (Five hundred eight million six hundred fifty thousand). Amount of interest and (or) other revenue payable per one issuer's bond of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 33.91(Thirty-threerubles, 91 kopecks).
Number of bonds of particular issue (series), revenues on which were to be paid:
15,000,000 bonds.
Form of payment of income on issuer's securities (cash, other property):monetary funds in currency of Russian Federation by bank transfer.
Date for listing persons entitled to receive revenues payable on issuer's securities:November 3, 2021.
Date when obligation to pay out revenues on issuer's securities (interest, par value, part of bonds' par value) should be fulfilled:November 17, 2021.
Total amount of revenues paid out on issuer's securities:
Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 508,650,000 (Five hundred eight million six hundred fifty thousand) for 16thcoupon period.
2.10. If revenues on issuer's securities are unpaid or paid not in full by issuer, specify reasons for revenues' non-payment on issuer's securities: yields of Bonds for 16thcoupon period are paid in full.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorneyAndrey Orlov No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)