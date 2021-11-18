Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities (PDF, 56.1 KB)

Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities

11/18/2021 | 08:43am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACCRUED AND (OR) PAID OUT REVENUES

ON ISSUER'S EQUITY SECURITIES

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN of issuer

1027700070518

1.5. INN of issuer

7736050003

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.e-

information

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

http://www.gazprom.ru

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

November 17, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities

  1. 2.1. Type, category, series and other identification attributes of issuer's securities, on which revenues were accrued: certificated non-convertible interest-bearingbearer exchange bonds, series BO-20under mandatory centralized custody (hereinafter - Bonds), ISIN RU000A0JUAP1.

  2. Identification number of issuer's securities issue and date of its assignment: 4В02-20- 00028-Аdated August 10, 2011.
  3. Reporting (coupon) period (coupon period start and end year, quarter or dates) when revenues were paid out on issuer's equity securities: 16th coupon period.
    Coupon period start date: May 19, 2021.
    Coupon period end date: November 17, 2021.
  4. Total amount of accrued (payable) revenues on issuer's securities and amount of accrued (payable) revenues per one issuer's security:
    Total amount of accrued interest and (or) other revenue payable on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series): RUB 508,650,000 (Five hundred eight million six hundred fifty thousand). Amount of interest and (or) other revenue payable per one issuer's bond of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 33.91 (Thirty-threerubles, 91 kopecks).
  5. Number of bonds of particular issue (series), revenues on which were to be paid:
    15,000,000 bonds.
  6. Form of payment of income on issuer's securities (cash, other property): monetary funds in currency of Russian Federation by bank transfer.
  7. Date for listing persons entitled to receive revenues payable on issuer's securities: November 3, 2021.
  8. Date when obligation to pay out revenues on issuer's securities (interest, par value, part of bonds' par value) should be fulfilled: November 17, 2021.
  9. Total amount of revenues paid out on issuer's securities:

Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 508,650,000 (Five hundred eight million six hundred fifty thousand) for 16th coupon period.

2.10. If revenues on issuer's securities are unpaid or paid not in full by issuer, specify reasons for revenues' non-payment on issuer's securities: yields of Bonds for 16th coupon period are paid in full.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorneyAndrey Orlov No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)

3.2. Date

November

17, 2021

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
