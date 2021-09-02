Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 57.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY

BOARD)

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer St. Petersburg, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by 00028-A registering authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is August 20, 2021 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting results on agenda item:

"On making amendments to 2020 Progress Report on Innovative Development Program of Gazprom until 2025": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes. Content of decisions adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom Board of Directors decided:

To approve, as attached to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to 2020 Progress Report on Innovative Development Program of Gazprom until 2025 approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 3573 dated April 20, 2021.

Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: August 19, 2021 (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of Board of Directors). Date of compilation and number of minutes of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1386, dated August 20, 2021.