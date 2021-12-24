Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 57.9 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) 1027700070518 of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is December 21, 2021 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on approval of issuer's internal documents

Information about quorum of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in presentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of

Directors took part in voting, quorum recorded as present. Content of decisions adopted by issuer's Board of Directors(Supervisory Board):

Having reviewed submitted materials on preliminary operating results of Gazprom for 2021, drafts of investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2022 and projected investment program and budget (financial plan) until 2024, as well as outcomes of cost optimization (reduction) measures taken by Gazprom Group in 2021, Gazprom decided to:

Take note of information about Gazprom's preliminary operating results for 2021 and projected investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2023-2024, and outcomes of cost optimization (reduction) measures taken by Gazprom Group in 2021. To approve following documents:

Gazprom's investment program for 2022 in accordance with Appendix No. 1 to Board of Directors' decision;

Gazprom's budget (financial plan) for 2022 in accordance with Appendix No. 2 to Board of Directors' decision.

Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, ensure implementation of Gazprom's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2022.

Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: December 21, 2021. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1406, dated December 21, 2021.