    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 57.9 KB)

12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 21, 2021

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on approval of issuer's internal documents

  1. Information about quorum of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in presentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of
    Directors took part in voting, quorum recorded as present.
  2. Content of decisions adopted by issuer's Board of Directors(Supervisory Board):

Having reviewed submitted materials on preliminary operating results of Gazprom for 2021, drafts of investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2022 and projected investment program and budget (financial plan) until 2024, as well as outcomes of cost optimization (reduction) measures taken by Gazprom Group in 2021, Gazprom decided to:

  1. Take note of information about Gazprom's preliminary operating results for 2021 and projected investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2023-2024, and outcomes of cost optimization (reduction) measures taken by Gazprom Group in 2021.
  2. To approve following documents:

Gazprom's investment program for 2022 in accordance with Appendix No. 1 to Board of Directors' decision;

Gazprom's budget (financial plan) for 2022 in accordance with Appendix No. 2 to Board of Directors' decision.

  1. Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, ensure implementation of Gazprom's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2022.
  1. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: December 21, 2021.
  2. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1406, dated December 21, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Department Head, Gazprom

Alexander Ivannikov

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-680д, dated October 5, 2017)

(signature)

3.2. Date

December

21, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
