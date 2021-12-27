Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 152 KB)
12/27/2021 | 12:07pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY
BOARD)
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity)
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
or name (for non-profit organization) of
issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
State Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian
Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93
4
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 23, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
On approval of issuer's internal documents
Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On approval of Action Plan for divestment of Gazprom's non-core assets in 2022": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:
With view to improving procedure for divestment of Gazprom's non-core assets, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:
Approve Action Plan for divestment of Gazprom's non-core assets in 2022 in line with Appendix No. 1 to Board of Directors' decision.
Approve new version of Register of Gazprom's non-core assets in line with Appendix No. 2 to Board of Directors' decision.
Consider Register of Gazprom's non-core assets approved by Decision of Gazprom Board of Directors No.3630, dated August 3, 2021, as no longer valid.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:
December 22, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:No. 1407, dated December 23, 2021.