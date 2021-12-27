Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 151.6 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY

BOARD)

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom or name (for non-profit organization) of issuer 1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino State Register of Legal Entities Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer (if applicable) 1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer (if applicable) 1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of 00028-A Russia 1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to www.gazprom.ru; disclose information www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93 4 1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is December 23, 2021 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

On approval of issuer's internal documents

Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting results on agenda item:

"On considering Regulation on monitoring compliance with laws on countering illegal use of insider information and market manipulation at Gazprom as no longer valid": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes. Content of decision adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to: Consider Regulation on monitoring compliance with laws on countering illegal use of insider information and market manipulation at Gazprom approved by Decision of Gazprom Board of Directors No. 3338, dated November 19, 2019, as no longer valid.

Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:

December 22, 2021. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1407, dated December 23, 2021.

