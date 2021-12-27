Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 151.6 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY
BOARD)
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity)
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
or name (for non-profit organization) of
issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
State Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian
Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 23, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
On approval of issuer's internal documents
Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On considering Regulation on monitoring compliance with laws on countering illegal use of insider information and market manipulation at Gazprom as no longer valid": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:
Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to: Consider Regulation on monitoring compliance with laws on countering illegal use of insider information and market manipulation at Gazprom approved by Decision of Gazprom Board of Directors No. 3338, dated November 19, 2019, as no longer valid.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:
December 22, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1407, dated December 23, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee,
Elena Mikhailova
Department Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)
3.2. Date
December
24, 2021
L.S.
