Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 154 KB)

12/27/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY

BOARD)

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

Register of Legal Entities

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Russian Federation

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id

=934

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 23, 2021

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

On approval of issuer's internal documents

  1. Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting results on agenda item:
    "On structural unit performing corporate secretary functions": In favor - 11 votes, Against
    - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  2. Content of decision adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:

  1. Approve appointment of Vasily Tolstopyatov, Deputy Head of Management Committee Administration - Head of Gazprom's Secretariat, as head of Gazprom's structural unit that is entrusted with functions of corporate secretary in accordance with Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 2817 "On implementation of action plan (roadmap) aimed at adoption of Corporate Governance Code" (hereinafter "Decision") dated September 30, 2016.
  2. Delete words "Nikolai Kruglikov, Head of Secretariat at Management Committee Administration;" from Clause 3 of Decision.
  3. Approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to Regulation on Secretariat of Gazprom's Management Committee Administration (Nikolai Kruglikov) pertaining to functions of corporate secretary approved by above Decision.
  1. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made:
    December 22, 2021.
  2. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1407, dated December 23, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

2

3.2. Date

December

24, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 17:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
12:07pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
12:07pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
12:07pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
10:03aStuck in reverse? Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
RE
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom holds briefing on operating modes of Russia's Unified..
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 151.9 KB)
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 156.6 KB)
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervis..
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by is..
PU
09:07aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on Dece..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM59.50%108 896
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.43%1 889 604
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.01%157 117
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.00%135 032
TOTALENERGIES SE26.84%132 497
EQUINOR ASA67.92%88 746