Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 154 KB)

Approve appointment of Vasily Tolstopyatov, Deputy Head of Management Committee Administration - Head of Gazprom's Secretariat, as head of Gazprom's structural unit that is entrusted with functions of corporate secretary in accordance with Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 2817 "On implementation of action plan (roadmap) aimed at adoption of Corporate Governance Code" (hereinafter "Decision") dated September 30, 2016.