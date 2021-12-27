Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 154 KB)
12/27/2021 | 12:07pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY
BOARD)
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,
Russian Federation
1027700070518
7736050003
00028-A
www.gazprom.ru;
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id
=934
December 23, 2021
2. Contents of Statement
On approval of issuer's internal documents
Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On structural unit performing corporate secretary functions": In favor - 11 votes, Against
- 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:
Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:
Approve appointment of Vasily Tolstopyatov, Deputy Head of Management Committee Administration - Head of Gazprom's Secretariat, as head of Gazprom's structural unit that is entrusted with functions of corporate secretary in accordance with Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 2817 "On implementation of action plan (roadmap) aimed at adoption of Corporate Governance Code" (hereinafter "Decision") dated September 30, 2016.
Delete words "Nikolai Kruglikov, Head of Secretariat at Management Committee Administration;" from Clause 3 of Decision.
Approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to Regulation on Secretariat of Gazprom's Management Committee Administration (Nikolai Kruglikov) pertaining to functions of corporate secretary approved by above Decision.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made:
December 22, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:No. 1407, dated December 23, 2021.