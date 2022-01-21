Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 154.4 KB)

Log in
01/21/2022
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY

BOARD)

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

State Register of Legal Entities

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian

Federation

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93

4

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

January 18, 2022

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

On follow-up approval of transaction acknowledged as related-party transaction in accordance with

Russian laws

  1. Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting results on agenda item:
    "On follow-up approval of related-party transaction with RusKhimAlyans and Linde": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  2. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

In compliance with Chapter 11 of Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and subclause 17, clause 34.1 of Article 34 of Gazprom's Articles of Association, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:

  1. Determine that, based on market value, amount of license fee should be EUR 28,665,000 (Twenty-eight million, six hundred and sixty-five thousand).
  2. Approve conclusion of License Agreement dated October 7, 2021 between Gazprom, RusKhimAlyans and Linde as related-party transaction on terms and conditions specified in appendix to Board of Directors' decision.
  3. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: January 17, 2022.
  4. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1413, dated January 18, 2022.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

Elena Mikhailova

(position of issuer's authorized officer)

(signature)

(full name)

2

3.2. Date

19

January

2022

