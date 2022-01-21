Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 154.4 KB)
01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY
BOARD)
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
name (for non-profit organization) of issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
State Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian
Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93
4
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
January 18, 2022
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
On follow-up approval of transaction acknowledged as related-party transaction in accordance with
Russian laws
Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On follow-up approval of related-party transaction with RusKhimAlyans and Linde": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:
In compliance with Chapter 11 of Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and subclause 17, clause 34.1 of Article 34 of Gazprom's Articles of Association, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:
Determine that, based on market value, amount of license fee should be EUR 28,665,000 (Twenty-eight million, six hundred and sixty-five thousand).
Approve conclusion of License Agreement dated October 7, 2021 between Gazprom, RusKhimAlyans and Linde as related-party transaction on terms and conditions specified in appendix to Board of Directors' decision.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:January 17, 2022.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made:No. 1413, dated January 18, 2022.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney