Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 154.4 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY

BOARD)

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer 1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino State Register of Legal Entities Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer (if applicable) 1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer (if applicable) 1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of 00028-A Russia 1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to www.gazprom.ru; disclose information www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93 4 1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is January 18, 2022 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

On follow-up approval of transaction acknowledged as related-party transaction in accordance with

Russian laws

Information about quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting results on agenda item:

"On follow-up approval of related-party transaction with RusKhimAlyans and Linde" : In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

In compliance with Chapter 11 of Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and subclause 17, clause 34.1 of Article 34 of Gazprom's Articles of Association, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:

Determine that, based on market value, amount of license fee should be EUR 28,665,000 (Twenty-eight million, six hundred and sixty-five thousand). Approve conclusion of License Agreement dated October 7, 2021 between Gazprom, RusKhimAlyans and Linde as related-party transaction on terms and conditions specified in appendix to Board of Directors' decision. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: January 17, 2022. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1413, dated January 18, 2022.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney