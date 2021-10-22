Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 65.1 KB)

Deadline for performing obligations under transaction: from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, and in event of nonperformance or improper performance of obligations hereunder - until fulfillment of all obligations by parties. Validity period of Agreement may be extended by written consent of parties.

Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction:

Subject: Supply of oil (hereinafter - Product) from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large transaction; large transaction;

entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.

Type of entity, which entered into major transaction:

On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

2

2.8. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: shall not exceed

RUB 81,042,392,939 (Eighty-one billion, forty-two million, three hundred and ninety- two thousand, nine hundred and thirty-nine) (VAT included) which equals 154.97% of assets value.

Worth of assets determined based on data from accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer as of last reporting date:

RUB 52,294,045,000 as of September 30, 2021. Date of major transaction (agreement): October 19, 2021. Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of issuer's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision-making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of issuer's management body, at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of issuer), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made:

Procedure of notifying members of management bodies about planned related-party transaction, as provided for in sub-clause 1.1., clause 1, Article 81 of Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, was carried out by issuer. Requirements on consent or follow- up approval of transaction was not accepted.

