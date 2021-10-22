Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 65.1 KB)
10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER
AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
name (for non-profit organization) of issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,
Russian Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
1027700070518
of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
00028-A
authority
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=
934
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
October 20, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer
Type of entity, which entered into major transaction:entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),
Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Gazpromneft-Vostok
Limited Liability Company.
Address of commercial entity: Tomsk, Tomsk Region, Russian Federation. INN 7017126251.
OGRN 1057002610378.
Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large transaction; large transaction; related-party transaction; large related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
Type and subject of related-party transaction:
Type: Supplementary agreement.
Subject: Supply of oil (hereinafter - Product) from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction:
1. In addition to amount of Product that Supplier provides in accordance with terms and
conditions of Agreement (Agreement No. ГПН-14/28000/02818/Р/ВСТ-
14/28000/573/Д), Supplier shall provide Buyer with Product in amount of 1,452,115 tons (+/- 10% in Supplier's option) from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
2. Parties have agreed to amend clause 10.1 of Agreement to read as follows: "10.1.
Agreement becomes effective on January 1, 2015 and remains in force until December 31, 2022 inclusive, and in event of nonperformance or improper performance of obligations hereunder - until fulfillment of all obligations by parties. Validity period of Agreement may be extended by written consent of parties.
Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:
Gazprom Neft - Buyer.
Gazpromneft-Vostok - Supplier.
2.7. Deadline for performing obligations under major transaction:
Deadline for performing obligations under transaction: from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, and in event of nonperformance or improper performance of obligations hereunder - until fulfillment of all obligations by parties. Validity period of Agreement may be extended by written consent of parties.
2
2.8. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: shall not exceed
RUB 81,042,392,939 (Eighty-one billion, forty-two million, three hundred and ninety- two thousand, nine hundred and thirty-nine) (VAT included) which equals 154.97% of assets value.
Worth of assets determined based on data from accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer as of last reporting date:
RUB 52,294,045,000 as of September 30, 2021.
Date of major transaction (agreement):October 19, 2021.
Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of issuer's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision-making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of issuer's management body, at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of issuer), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made:
Procedure of notifying members of management bodies about planned related-party transaction, as provided for in sub-clause 1.1., clause 1, Article 81 of Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, was carried out by issuer. Requirements on consent or follow- up approval of transaction was not accepted.