Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 64.3 KB)
12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER
AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity)
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
or name (for non-profit organization) of
issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
State Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,
Russian Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)
7736050003
of issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=9
34
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 21, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for
issuer
Type of entity, which entered into major transaction:entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),
Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Public Joint Stock
Company Gazprom Neft.
Address of commercial entity: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation.
INN 5504036333.
OGRN 1025501701686.
Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large- scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
Type and subject of major transaction:
Type: Supplementary agreement (hereinafter "SA").
Subject: Sale and purchase of crude oil.
Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction:SA No. 6 dated December 17, 2021 to Contract No.
ГПН-19/28000/02756/Д dated October 1, 2019 (Contract) specifies that volume of crude oil to be supplied over period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 will total 6,793, 000 tons of NOVY PORT oil and 3,600,000 tons of ARCO oil.
Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:
Gazprom Neft as Seller.
Gazprom Neft Trading GmbH as Buyer.
Deadline for performing obligations under major transaction:Contract becomes effective from date of its signing (October 1, 2019) and remains in force up to December 31, 2022, and in part of settlement of mutual accounts - until its full implementation by Parties. Contract supplies shall be carried out from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer:USD 7,905,000,000 (RUB
2
581,577,174,000 - conversion of funds using official exchange rate of Central Bank of Russian Federation effective on date of signing this SA), which equals 24.64% of assets value.
Value of assets determined based on data from accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer as of last reporting date:
RUB 2,360,735 563,000 as of September 30, 2021.
Date of major transaction (agreement):December 17, 2021.
Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of issuer's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision-making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of issuer's management body, at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of issuer), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Decision on consent orfollow-upapproval of transaction was not made.