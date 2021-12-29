Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 158.3 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Register of Legal Entities Russian Federation 1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) 1027700070518 of issuer (if applicable) 1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer (if applicable) 1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of 00028-A Russia 1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id= information 934 1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is December 24, 2021 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

Type of entity which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer . Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable), Primary State Registration Number (OGRN) (if applicable) of relevant entity: Public Joint Stock Company

Mosenergo.

Address of commercial entity: Moscow, Russian Federation . INN 7705035012.

OGRN 1027700302420. Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-party transaction. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Loan agreement.

Subject: Pursuant to agreement, Creditor shall provide Borrower with financial resources, and Borrower shall repay loan amount and accrued interest thereon in amount and subject to procedure stipulated by agreement.

Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction: Pursuant to Agreement No. 1 dated December 19, 2019, Creditor provided Borrower with financial resources in amount of RUB

4,891,996.7 thousand (hereinafter "Tranche"), bringing total amount of transaction to over 10% of Mosenergo assets value.

Borrower shall repay provided loan amount to Creditor and also pay accrued interest thereon in amount and subject to procedure stipulated by agreement.

Total maximum loan amount under agreement is RUB 50,000,000 thousand. Parties and beneficiaries of major transaction:

Mosenergo as Creditor.

Gazprom as Borrower.

2.7. Period of obligations under major transaction: Loan is provided for period up to

December 31, 2021. Unless, ten (10) business days before end of Period of Loan, neither Party states otherwise in writing, Period of Loan will be extended by one year (up to December 31 of following year). This rule applies to period of loan in each