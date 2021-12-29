Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 158.3 KB)

12/29/2021 | 12:17pm EST

12/29/2021 | 12:17pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Register of Legal Entities

Russian Federation

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=

information

934

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 24, 2021

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

  1. Type of entity which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  2. Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable), Primary State Registration Number (OGRN) (if applicable) of relevant entity: Public Joint Stock Company
    Mosenergo.
    Address of commercial entity: Moscow, Russian Federation. INN 7705035012.
    OGRN 1027700302420.
  3. Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
  4. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Loan agreement.

Subject: Pursuant to agreement, Creditor shall provide Borrower with financial resources, and Borrower shall repay loan amount and accrued interest thereon in amount and subject to procedure stipulated by agreement.

  1. Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction: Pursuant to Agreement No. 1 dated December 19, 2019, Creditor provided Borrower with financial resources in amount of RUB
    4,891,996.7 thousand (hereinafter "Tranche"), bringing total amount of transaction to over 10% of Mosenergo assets value.
    Borrower shall repay provided loan amount to Creditor and also pay accrued interest thereon in amount and subject to procedure stipulated by agreement.
    Total maximum loan amount under agreement is RUB 50,000,000 thousand.
  2. Parties and beneficiaries of major transaction:

Mosenergo as Creditor.

Gazprom as Borrower.

2.7. Period of obligations under major transaction: Loan is provided for period up to

December 31, 2021. Unless, ten (10) business days before end of Period of Loan, neither Party states otherwise in writing, Period of Loan will be extended by one year (up to December 31 of following year). This rule applies to period of loan in each

2

successive year.

  1. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: Value of transaction, including Tranche and previously received interest, amounted to RUB 34,691,236.7 thousand, which equals 10.7% of assets value.
  2. Value of assets determined on basis of accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer, as of last reporting date: RUB 324,259,234 thousand as of September 30, 2021.
  3. Date of major transaction (agreement): December 24, 2021.
  4. Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of relevant company's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision- making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of relevant company's management body at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of relevant company), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Decision making regarding consent of transaction was adopted by General Shareholders Meeting of Mosenergo on June 23, 2021 (minutes No. 1/2021 dated June 23, 2021), and by Mosenergo Board of Directors on December 4, 2019 (meeting minutes No. 74 dated December 5, 2019).

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

Elena Mikhailova

(position of issuer's authorized officer)

(signature)

(full name)

3.2. Date

27

December

2021

