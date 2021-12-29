Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 158.8 KB)
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER
AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity)
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
or name (for non-profit organization) of
issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
State Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,
Russian Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)
7736050003
of issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=9
34
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 27, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for
issuer
Type of entity, which entered into major transaction:entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),
Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Joint Stock
Company Gazpromneft-Omsk Refinery.
Address of commercial entity: Omsk, Russian Federation.
INN 5501041254.
OGRN 1025500508956.
Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large- scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
Type and subject of major transaction:
Type: Agreement.
Subject: Processing services (processing of customer-supplied raw materials).
Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction:
Agreement No. ОНЗ-21/28000/00886/Д/41 dated December 27, 2021 is concluded to produce commercial oil products for Gazprom Neft. Maximum amount of processed raw materials between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024 will not exceed 74,067,378.787 tons (with account for permissible variation of 10% upward from planned targets).
Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:
Gazprom Neft - Company; Customer.
Gazpromneft-Omsk Refinery - Refinery; Contractor.
Deadline for performing obligations under major transaction:Agreement becomes effective from January 1, 2022 and remains in force up to December 31, 2024, and in event of nonperformance of obligations hereunder - until fulfillment of all obligations by Parties.
Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned
2
by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: shall not exceed RUB 259,523,061,366 including VAT, which equals 70.65 % of assets value.
Value of assets determined based on data from accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer as of last reporting date:
RUB 367,328,504,000 as of November 30, 2021.
Date of major transaction (agreement):December 27, 2021.
Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of issuer's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision-making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of issuer's management body, at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of issuer), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Decision on consent orfollow-upapproval of transaction was not made.