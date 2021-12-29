Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 158.8 KB)

Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

12/29/2021 | 12:17pm EST

12/29/2021 | 12:17pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

or name (for non-profit organization) of

issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

State Register of Legal Entities

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Russian Federation

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

7736050003

of issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=9

34

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 27, 2021

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for

issuer

  1. Type of entity, which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  2. Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),

Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Joint Stock

Company Gazpromneft-Omsk Refinery.

Address of commercial entity: Omsk, Russian Federation.

INN 5501041254.

OGRN 1025500508956.

  1. Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large- scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
  2. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Agreement.

Subject: Processing services (processing of customer-supplied raw materials).

  1. Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction:
    Agreement No. ОНЗ-21/28000/00886/Д/41 dated December 27, 2021 is concluded to produce commercial oil products for Gazprom Neft. Maximum amount of processed raw materials between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024 will not exceed 74,067,378.787 tons (with account for permissible variation of 10% upward from planned targets).
  2. Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:

Gazprom Neft - Company; Customer.

Gazpromneft-Omsk Refinery - Refinery; Contractor.

  1. Deadline for performing obligations under major transaction: Agreement becomes effective from January 1, 2022 and remains in force up to December 31, 2024, and in event of nonperformance of obligations hereunder - until fulfillment of all obligations by Parties.
  2. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned

2

by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: shall not exceed RUB 259,523,061,366 including VAT, which equals 70.65 % of assets value.

  1. Value of assets determined based on data from accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer as of last reporting date:
    RUB 367,328,504,000 as of November 30, 2021.
  2. Date of major transaction (agreement): December 27, 2021.
  3. Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of issuer's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision-making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of issuer's management body, at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of issuer), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Decision on consent or follow-upapproval of transaction was not made.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Department Head, Gazprom (acting under

power of attorney No. 01/04/04-58д, dated

Elena Mikhailova

January 31, 2018)

(position of issuer's authorized officer)

(signature)

(full name)

3.2. Date

27

December

2021

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
