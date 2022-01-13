Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 63.9 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer 1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino State Register of Legal Entities Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer (if applicable) 1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer (if applicable) 1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of 00028-A Russia 1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to www.gazprom.ru; disclose information www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93 4 1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is December 30, 2021 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

Type of entity, which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer. Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),

Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Gazprom

Gazonefteprodukt Holding Limited Liability Company.

Address of commercial entity: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation.

INN 3906229324.

OGRN 1113926004422.

Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): major transaction that is not large-scale transaction. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Supplementary agreement.

Subject: Supply of gas condensate, stable gas condensate, as well as oil and gas condensate mixture.

Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of major transaction: Supplementary Agreement No. 7/21 to Agreement

No. 2/НПЖК-543/19, dated June 27, 2019, defines estimated value of agreement for entire period of its validity. Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:

Gazprom Gazonefteprodukt Holding as Supplier.

EnergoTrade as Buyer.

2.7. Deadline for performing obligations under major transaction:

Agreement remains in force up to December 31, 2022 and in part of settlement of mutual accounts - until its full implementation by parties. Agreement shall be extended tacitly for next calendar year if none of parties to agreement announces termination of agreement one (1) month before its expiration. This rule applies for each annual period.

2.8. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: shall not exceed

RUB 7,661,000,000, including VAT which equals 16.18% of assets value.