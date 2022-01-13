Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 64.2 KB)
01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER
AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
name (for non-profit organization) of issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
State Register of Legal Entities
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian
Federation
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93
4
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 30, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer
Type of entity, which entered into major transaction:entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable), Primary State Registration Number (OGRN) (if applicable) of relevant entity:Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Novi
Sad (short name: NIS a.d. Novi Sad), company active in exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and oil products, as well as exploration and production of natural gas. Address of commercial entity: Narodnog Fronta 12, Novi Sad, Republic of Serbia. INN not applicable. OGRN not applicable.
Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
Type and subject of major transaction:
Type: Agreement (Contract).
Subject: Supply of Novy Port Crude Oil.
Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction:Contract for supply of NOVY PORT Crude Oil No. ГПН-
21/28000/04724/Д dated December 30, 2021 defines supply of 400,000 metric tons (+/- 100,000 metric tons in Buyer's option) (+/- 10% in Seller's option) of Novy Port
Crude Oil.
Parties and beneficiaries of major transaction:
NIS a.d. Novi Sad as Buyer.
Gazprom Neft as Seller.
Gazprom Neft Trading as Operator.
Period of obligations under major transaction:Contract becomes effective from date of its signing by Parties and remains in force up to December 31, 2022.
Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer:Value shall not exceed USD 471,444,540 (RUB 34,721,890,371), which equals 11.86% of assets value.
Value of assets determined on basis of accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by
2
issuer and materially important for issuer, as of last reporting date:
EUR 3,529,280,773 (RUB 292,577,376,082) as of September 30, 2021.
Date of major transaction (agreement):December 30, 2021.
Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of relevant company's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision- making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of relevant company's management body at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of relevant company), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Agreement was approved by Decision No. 85/OD-od/CLXXIV-2,dated December 24, 2021, issued by NIS a.d. Novi Sad Board of Directors.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney