  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 64.2 KB)

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

State Register of Legal Entities

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian

Federation

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93

4

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 30, 2021

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

  1. Type of entity, which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  2. Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable), Primary State Registration Number (OGRN) (if applicable) of relevant entity: Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Novi
    Sad (short name: NIS a.d. Novi Sad), company active in exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and oil products, as well as exploration and production of natural gas.
    Address of commercial entity: Narodnog Fronta 12, Novi Sad, Republic of Serbia. INN not applicable.
    OGRN not applicable.
  3. Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction): related-partytransaction.
  4. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Agreement (Contract).

Subject: Supply of Novy Port Crude Oil.

  1. Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of transaction: Contract for supply of NOVY PORT Crude Oil No. ГПН-
    21/28000/04724/Д dated December 30, 2021 defines supply of 400,000 metric tons (+/- 100,000 metric tons in Buyer's option) (+/- 10% in Seller's option) of Novy Port
    Crude Oil.
  2. Parties and beneficiaries of major transaction:

NIS a.d. Novi Sad as Buyer.

Gazprom Neft as Seller.

Gazprom Neft Trading as Operator.

  1. Period of obligations under major transaction: Contract becomes effective from date of its signing by Parties and remains in force up to December 31, 2022.
  2. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer: Value shall not exceed USD 471,444,540 (RUB 34,721,890,371), which equals 11.86% of assets value.
  3. Value of assets determined on basis of accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by

2

issuer and materially important for issuer, as of last reporting date:

EUR 3,529,280,773 (RUB 292,577,376,082) as of September 30, 2021.

  1. Date of major transaction (agreement): December 30, 2021.
  2. Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of relevant company's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision- making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of relevant company's management body at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of relevant company), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Agreement was approved by Decision No. 85/OD- od/CLXXIV-2,dated December 24, 2021, issued by NIS a.d. Novi Sad Board of Directors.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

Elena Mikhailova

(position of issuer's authorized officer)

(signature)

(full name)

3.2. Date

10

January

2022

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 33 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,28x
Yield 2021 13,9%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM1.05%109 596
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.54%1 916 984
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.24%183 067
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED10.09%143 128
TOTALENERGIES SE6.65%140 990
EQUINOR ASA1.82%88 156