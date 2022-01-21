Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 159.2 KB)

Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

01/21/2022
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

State Register of Legal Entities

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian

Federation

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93

4

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

January 18, 2022

reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

  1. Type of entity, which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  2. Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),

Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Open Joint Stock

Company Gazprom Transgaz Belarus.

Address of commercial entity: 9 Nekrasova St., Minsk, 220040, Republic of Belarus. INN not applicable.

OGRN not applicable.

  1. Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction):
    Under Belarus legislation - large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction; under Russian legislation - related-party transaction.
  2. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Addendum No. 11 dated January 14, 2022 (hereinafter "Addendum") to Contract

No. ГТБ/КП dated December 12, 2014 between Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Open Joint Stock Company Gazprom Transgaz Belarus on gas supply to Republic of Belarus in 2015-2021.

Subject: Refinement of natural gas volumes supplied in 2021, their distribution by quarters and estimated costs.

  1. Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of major transaction: Gazprom undertakes to sell to Gazprom Transgaz
    Belarus and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus undertakes to buy from Gazprom natural gas in agreed volumes between 2015 and 2021.
  2. Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:

Gazprom as Supplier.

Gazprom Transgaz Belarus as Buyer.

  1. Deadline for performing obligations under major transaction: Addendum shall enter into force from day of its signing and shall apply to relations between Parties arising from January 1, 2021.
  2. Value of major transaction in monetary terms and as percentage of value of assets owned by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer:

2

Estimated cost of gas supplied in 2021 is approximately USD 2,650,000,000, including VAT charged according to Russian laws, which equals 196.88% of value of assets owned by Gazprom Transgaz Belarus as of November 30, 2021.

2.9. Value of assets determined based on data from accounting (financial) statements of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer as of last reporting date:

BYN 3,439,061,000 which is equivalent to RUB 100,952,885,575.06 or USD 1,346,012,133 as of November 30, 2021.

  1. Date of major transaction (agreement): Addendum was signed on January 14, 2022 and shall apply to relations between parties arising from January 1, 2021.
  2. Information on decision making regarding consent or follow-up approval of major transaction in case such transaction was approved by authorized management body of issuer or entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (name of relevant company's management body, which made decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction, date of mentioned decision-making, date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of relevant company's management body at which this decision was made if this decision was made by collegiate management body of relevant company), or indication that decision on consent or follow-up approval of major transaction was not made: Issue of transaction will be submitted for subsequent approval by authorized body of controlled entity in accordance with established procedure.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

Elena Mikhailova

(position of issuer's authorized officer)

(signature)

(full name)

3.2. Date

18

January

2022

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,93x
Yield 2021 15,4%
Capitalization 98 274 M 98 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
