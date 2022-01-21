Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 159.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CONCLUSION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION BY ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER

AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer 1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino State Register of Legal Entities Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer (if applicable) 1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer (if applicable) 1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of 00028-A Russia 1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to www.gazprom.ru; disclose information www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93 4 1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is January 18, 2022 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on conclusion of major transaction by entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

Type of entity, which entered into major transaction: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer. Full legal name, address, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable),

Primary State Registration Number OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity: Open Joint Stock

Company Gazprom Transgaz Belarus.

Address of commercial entity: 9 Nekrasova St., Minsk, 220040, Republic of Belarus. INN not applicable.

OGRN not applicable.

Category of major transaction (major transaction that is not large-scale transaction; large-scale transaction; related-party transaction; large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction):

Under Belarus legislation - large-scale transaction that is also related-party transaction; under Russian legislation - related-party transaction. Type and subject of major transaction:

Type: Addendum No. 11 dated January 14, 2022 (hereinafter "Addendum") to Contract

No. ГТБ/КП dated December 12, 2014 between Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Open Joint Stock Company Gazprom Transgaz Belarus on gas supply to Republic of Belarus in 2015-2021.

Subject: Refinement of natural gas volumes supplied in 2021, their distribution by quarters and estimated costs.

Contents of transaction, including civil rights and obligations being determined, modified or terminated by means of major transaction: Gazprom undertakes to sell to Gazprom Transgaz

Belarus and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus undertakes to buy from Gazprom natural gas in agreed volumes between 2015 and 2021. Parties and beneficiaries to major transaction:

Gazprom as Supplier.

Gazprom Transgaz Belarus as Buyer.