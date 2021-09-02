Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 61.5 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
00028-A
registering authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id
=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
August 31, 2021
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:
Gazprom posted press release on online posting of annual financial statements for Q2 2021.
Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of
Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A, date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: August 31, 2021.
Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/half-year-report/15116780
Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate- announcements/MRWXFCUZ5RMQNSI9/ade38c5b56f0b32cbf030bb149a5e4bf8e2cbdc53f697a5 46eb74ddeaed5f46c
Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
Federation: August 31, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom
Andrey Orlov
(acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)
(signature)
3.2. Date
August
31, 2021
L.S.
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:21:02 UTC.