    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 59.8 KB)

09/17/2021 | 11:32am EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=93

4

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

September 17, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: Gazprom posted press release on approval of revised investment program and budget.
  3. Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A,date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
  4. Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: September 17, 2021.
  5. Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
    London Exchange:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/mc-endorsed-revised-2021-investment-program/15139268

Singapore Exchange:

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate- announcements/2XZXXJ01ZWC8NBUT/1052844347eae892bbd6758789e370dce22e7f637b91f2b9734ed4c57a36ef61

2.5. Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian

Federation: September 17, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

Andrey Orlov

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

September

17, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
