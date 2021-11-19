Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 155.5 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial
entity) or name (for non-profit
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
organization) of issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
State Register of Legal Entities
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)
7736050003
of issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank
00028-A
of Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
November 17, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: PJSC Gazprom posted press release on issuance of Eurobonds.
Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued or provided: circulation of Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A,date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: November 17, 2021.
Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/eur-500mln-of-loan-participation- notes-are-placed/15215683
Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate- announcements/6C045MDSJU8IVRJ7/86e1ac6407e567b57833b5a989b2ffbff47f457a0f4bf4b3b38 5ba0ea43ee6d5
Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
Federation: November 17, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney
Andrey Orlov
No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)
(signature)
3.2. Date
November
17, 2021
L.S.
Disclaimer
