    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 155.5 KB)

11/19/2021 | 02:03am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial

entity) or name (for non-profit

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

State Register of Legal Entities

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

7736050003

of issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank

00028-A

of Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

November 17, 2021

reflected in statement

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: PJSC Gazprom posted press release on issuance of Eurobonds.
  3. Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued or provided: circulation of Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A,date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
  4. Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: November 17, 2021.
  5. Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
    London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/eur-500mln-of-loan-participation- notes-are-placed/15215683
    Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate- announcements/6C045MDSJU8IVRJ7/86e1ac6407e567b57833b5a989b2ffbff47f457a0f4bf4b3b38 5ba0ea43ee6d5
  6. Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
    Federation: November 17, 2021.
    3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

Andrey Orlov

No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

November

17, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 137 B - -
Net income 2021 31 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,57x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 112 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
