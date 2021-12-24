Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 60.7 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION

1. General information

2. Contents of Statement

Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: Gazprom's

Board of Directors approved investment program and budget for 2022.

Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of

Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A, date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).

Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: December 22, 2021.

Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian

Federation:

London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/gazprom-bod-approves-2022- investment-program/15260733

Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/W96Y10V45H3OKZSA/ f3ca4471bd587707e9913a98875994b2b6994ad0e39384af61c4335a72aa222e