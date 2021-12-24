Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 60.7 KB)
12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
name (for non-profit organization) of issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
State Register of Legal Entities
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=9
34
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
December 22, 2021
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:Gazprom's
Board of Directors approved investment program and budget for 2022.
Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided:circulation of
Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A, date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:December 22, 2021.
Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation: December 21, 2021.
