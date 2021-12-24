Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 60.7 KB)

Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation

12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST

12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

State Register of Legal Entities

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=9

34

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 22, 2021

reflected in statement

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: Gazprom's
    Board of Directors approved investment program and budget for 2022.
  3. Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of
    Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A, date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
  4. Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: December 22, 2021.
  5. Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
    Federation:
    London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/gazprom-bod-approves-2022- investment-program/15260733
    Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/W96Y10V45H3OKZSA/f3ca4471bd587707e9913a98875994b2b6994ad0e39384af61c4335a72aa222e
  6. Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
    Federation: December 21, 2021.
    3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

Andrey Orlov

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

December

22, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
